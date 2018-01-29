Monashee 50 Plus OAP Club seeks funds for kitchen upgrades

Monashee 50+ OAP Club president, Vivian Davis and vice-president, Cheryl Price are on a mission to raise funds for a “much-needed” kitchen renovation at the popular Lumby community building. (Erin Christie/Morning Star)

Vivian Davis is on a mission to raise some funds for some “much-needed” renovations to an aging Lumby building.

Davis, who is president of the Monashee 50 Plus OAP (Old Age Pensioners) Club, and vice-president Cheryl Price kicked off a campaign last year to fund a series of upgrades and repairs needed for the club’s hall — beginning with the kitchen.

Davis said they plan to start there because it’s the area most in need of some “TLC.

“The hall was donated to the OAP in 1957, at which time an expansion was added to the kitchen, but very little maintenance has been done (to the building) aside from cosmetic since.”

Price said the “necessary” updates include installing new cupboards, moving the sink and modernizing the area, which will ultimately benefit the club as well as the community.

“A lot of people in the community use the hall and the kitchen — we’re one of two or three places in town that people can rent out (for a reasonable price) for family functions, parties or meetings,” Price continued.

“This building gets used a lot. But to keep it in good shape, so people can keep using it, we need to fix it up.”

In addition to being used for private functions, Davis said the building also serves as a popular community gathering place — particularly for seniors.

WATCH

Monashee 50 Plus OAP Club president, Vivian Davis talks about some of the renovations she has planned for the OAP hall in Lumby.

Davis said the club currently hosts crib games, pool, bingo, snooker, Christmas dinners, pancake breakfasts, and the popular Odds & Ends Market on Saturday mornings, among others.

The space is also used by local non-profit groups including Meals to Wheels, which provides low cost, nutritious meals to seniors.

“It’s a space for local seniors to gather to play cards, bingo or just reminisce,” Davis added.

Though the club’s membership fees and rental fees are comparatively low — $15 per year for membership, which includes one free hall rental and less than $100 for use of the hall and the kitchen, Davis said those funds help maintain the building, but won’t cover the all of the necessary renovations.

Once the kitchen is complete, the club will begin looking at other repairs needed to the building, including fresh paint, new siding and, “very likely,” a new roof.

To date, the club has raised a little over $13,000 through donations and activities, but with a $25,000 goal and only five months until the kitchen renovations are slated to begin, Davis and Price said they have a long way to go.

For more information and to help the club reach their fundraising goal, contact Davis at 250-547-9311.

Erin Christie

Morning Star Staff

@VernonNews

erin.christie@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.