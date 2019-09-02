Morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)

Begin your day with a few conversation starters

Fun Fact of the day:

Here is a word that you’ll probably never use

Kludge — the word is kludge. It means “Something, especially computer hardware or software, that has been put together from whatever is available, especially when it does not work very well,” acccording to Vocabulary Builder.

Some view the company’s telecom adapter as brilliant, others as a bizarre hardware kludge.

Today’s weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

Overall, the Okanagan is looking to have a nice Labour Day with sun and clouds.

In Kelowna: A mix of sun and cloud, but mainly sunny with a high of 29 C. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight will be clear with a low of 12 C.

In Vernon: A mix of sun and cloud right from the top of the morning with a high of 29 C. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight is forecasted to be clear with a low of 12 C.

In Penticton: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight’s low is looking to be 12 C with clear skies.

In Salmon Arm: A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming sunny this morning. High 27. Humidex 30. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight: clear skies and a low of 11 C.

Video of the Day:

Most Read