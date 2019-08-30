Morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day.

Begin your day with a few conversation starters to bring up at the office…

Fun Fact of the day:

Is Olive Oil flammable?

If you thought the olive oil in your kitchen just belonged on your salad mixed with balsamic vinegar, you thought wrong.

Extra-virgin olive oil ought to be flammable enough to keep an oil lamp burning. It will also burn without producing any noticeable smoke. So, if your olive oil will not keep wick lit (or if it can, but produces a lot of smoke), you can trust that it is fake olive oil.

Today’s weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

The sun may be shining right now, but don’t get too comfortable. Showers and thunderstorms may be accompanying you during your long weekend activities.

In Kelowna: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 29 C.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm.

In Vernon: Mainly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 28 C.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 15 C.

In Penticton: Mainly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 29 C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 16 C.

In Salmon Arm: A mix of sun and cloud. 40 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 28 C.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 14 C.

Just a tip:

Camping this weekend?

If you’re heading out to your local campground or a little further out to B.C’s many provincial parks, stay updated on what fire bans and restrictions are in effect in your area.

While this fire season hasn't been as active as the past two summers, it is important to remain vigilant and act responsibly. If you're outdoors over the Labour Day long weekend, use caution with any activity that could spark a #BCwildfire. News Release: https://t.co/t0r2jxhPou — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) August 29, 2019

Video of the Day:

Natalia Cuevas Huaico