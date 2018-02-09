Mustangs thank Watkin Motors

The Watkin Motors Mustangs are in the 47th annual Coca-Cola Classic

The Vernon Watkins Motors Mustangs are seeking a three-peat in the 47th annual Coca-Cola Classic Invitational Pee Wee Hockey Tournament.

Head coach Taylor Wilson has his Tier 2 crew atop the Okanagan Mainline Amateur Hockey Association standings with a 14-0-3 record. Wilson recently presented Ross Blankley of Watkins Motors with a team jersey as thanks for their longtime sponsorship.

Vernon is joined in the Coke Classic by the San Diego Saints, Yellowknife Wolfpack, Calgary Warriors, Edmonton KC Lancers, Sherwood Park Aces and South Delta Storm.

The Amy Myles Memorial A event final goes Sunday at 4:30 p.m. Game tickets are available at the door.

UPDATED: GoFundMe page started for teen's family
Avalanche shuts down Trans-Canada Highway east of Revelstoke

