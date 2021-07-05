New RCMP watch commander based at Enderby detachment

Cpl. Eric Beaulieu has 11 years of experience of policing the North Okanagan

Cpl. Eric Beaulieu has been named watch commander with Vernon North Okanagan RCMP in charge of frontline officers. Beaulieu will be stationed at the Enderby detachment. (RCMP photo)

Eric Beaulieu has dedicated a number of years in his 11-year North Okanagan RCMP stint to frontline policing.

The native of Ontario’s Niagara region has now assumed duties as a watch commander where he is responsible for the supervision of the North Okanagan RCMP’s frontline officers.

Beaulieu joined the RCMP in 2006 and transferred to the Vernon North Okanagan detachment in 2010, policing the communities of Armstrong, Spallumcheen, Enderby and Falkland.

In his decade-long experience in the North Okanagan, Beaulieu has worked in multiple plainclothes units, including the Crime Reduction and Serious Crimes Units, in addition to several years dedicated to policing in the City of Vernon.

He transferred back to the North Rural operations in June of this year, having earned a promotion to the rank of Corporal.

Beaulieu will be working out of the Enderby office where he plans to bring his wide breadth of policing experience to support frontline members and ensure delivery of the best possible policing service to our communities.

