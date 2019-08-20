Okanagan-Shuswap weather: High temperatures with mix of sun and cloud

Your weather report for Tuesday, August 20th, 2019.

Today’s weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

You can expect another beautiful summer day throughout the Okanagan region today.

The heat will be sticking around as the daytime highs are expected to shoot up to between 31 C and 33 C by the afternoon.

Cooler temperatures are expected to roll in tomorrow with temperatures hovering in the high 20s through until the weekend.

In Kelowna: Expect clear skies this morning becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Your high today is 33 C.

Tonight: A few clouds. Low 14 C.

In Vernon: Sunny this morning becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon with a high of 33 C.

Tonight: A few clouds. Low 14 C.

Penticton: Sunny throughout the entire day with a high of 33 C.

Tonight: A few clouds. Low 15 C.

In Salmon Arm: Mainly sunny throughout the day with few clouds rolling in this evening. High 31 C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 12.

Video of the day:

Two Kayakers are lucky to be alive after an enormous ice bridge collapsed in front of the two while exploring Alaska waters

The massive wave caused by the falling chunks sent both kayakers fleeing for their lives. Both Kayakers are safe but startled after witnessing chunks of the Spencer glacier submerge.

READ MORE: Kelowna dog ‘Alice’ to get surgery thanks to BC SPCA crowdfunding

READ MORE: Okanagan youth protest Tolko logging

