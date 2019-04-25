O’Keefe Ranch animal pen relocation project gains grant

The O’Keefe Ranch and Interior Heritage Society announced April 24 that is has received a grant in the amount of $5,182 from the Okanagan Water Basin Board’s Water Conservation and Quality Improvement Grant Program.

The funds from this grant will be put towards the Ranch’s Animal Pen Relocation Project, which is designed to move the animals out of the Deep Creek flood zone in order to protect the water quality of the creek as well as the animals and Ranch infrastructure.

The O’Keefe Ranch and Interior Heritage Society would also like to thank the Okanagan Basin Water Board for their contribution and support for the project.

