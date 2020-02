Princess Margaret and Lt.-Gov. Frank Mackenzie Ross visited Polson Park in 1958 for the dedication of the Floral Clock. (Greater Vernon Museum and Archives #22942 photo)

Princess Margaret and Lt.-Gov. Frank Mackenzie Ross took a ride through Vernon in 1958 to celebrate the dedication of the Floral Clock in Polson Park.

According to BC Archives, Princess Margaret, the Queen’s younger sister, arrived in Vernon in a Mallard amphibian aircraft, also known as a flying boat, in July 1958.

On their journey in British Columbia, Princess Margaret attended a ball in Vancouver.

