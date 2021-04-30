(Penticton Indian Band photo)

Penticton Indian Band confirms ninth positive COVID-19 test

Interior Health had issued a notice following an April 22 funeral

The Penticton Indian Band (PIB)is facing a surge in COVID-19 cases after an April 22 funeral.

In a release posted on the PIB website Friday, April 30, the PIB confirmed that they had received their ninth positive test on April 29.

The Okanagan Indian Band posted a letter April 29 sent from Interior Health that had confirmed there had been a positive COVID-19 case that had attended a funeral at the PIB on April 22.

READ MORE: COVID-19 exposure at Penticton Indian Band funeral

PIB Health has so far completed 69 individual tests and begun contact tracing, with 32 completed on April 27 and 37 on April 28, according to the update.

The PIB is calling on its members to maintain proper precautions in order to manage the surge, and for all those that attended the funeral to self-monitor for symptoms.

“This surge is managed by everyone being aware of your surroundings, how you manage your personal interactions and by being respectful to yourself and to your neighbours,” reads the latest community notice.

In addition, the notice reminds band members that even if they have received their first dose of vaccine, it is still possible to contract and spread COVID-19.

The PIB had previously reported a potential COVID-19 exposure in January 2021, which led them to close the band offices.

READ MORE: Penticton Indian Band announces possible COVID-19 case within community

Coronavirus

