Poverty Reduction Strategy meeting scheduled for Kelowna

British Columbia’s first Poverty Reduction Strategy will be held Jan. 19 in Kelowna.

The poverty rate in B.C. is among the worst in Canada and the provincial government wants to get to the root of the problem.

To address the needs of the many people struggling to make ends meet, earn a living wage, or find and keep affordable housing, the province wants to get a Poverty Reduction Strategy. It was proposed during the election cycle and now a community meeting for British Columbia’s first Poverty Reduction Strategy will be held Jan. 19 in Kelowna.

“Residents are invited to come and talk about how to reduce poverty in the province. Ideas shared at this in-person community meeting will help inform the Poverty Reduction Strategy that is scheduled to be released in fall 2018,” reads a press release from the provincial government.

  • Kelowna community meeting:
  • Date: Friday, Jan. 19, 2018
  • Location: Royal Canadian Legion Branch 26, 1380 Bertram St.
  • Time: Doors open at 5 p.m. The community meeting will run from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Notes: Refreshments will be served. The location is accessible, and transportation, child care, and health supports are available for this event. If you need any support to participate, please contact: LTBoulos@sparc.bc.ca.

Public meetings are being held in communities throughout the province. If someone is unable to attend a meeting, they can also give feedback in these ways:

Send input online, through email BCPovertyReduction@gov.bc.ca or call and leave a voice mail message at 1-778-698-7746

Or, call Enquiry BC and ask for BC Poverty Reduction: 1 800 663-7867 (Calls can be made Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pacific time.)

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.


kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Lake Country man to head into Himalayas for hockey
Next story
Retro Civic game nets $23,000

Just Posted

Enderby promotes ride sharing

City pitches benefits to government committee

Retro Civic game nets $23,000

NOYFSS scores at final game at Vernon’s historic Civic Arena

‘Do-Gooder’ traumatizes cat owner

Cat stolen from vehicle by man who thought he was rescuing animal from neglect.

Silverstar ‘promposal’ caught on tape

A Vernon teen enlisted the help of Silverstar to pull off the perfect promposal

Poverty Reduction Strategy meeting scheduled for Kelowna

British Columbia’s first Poverty Reduction Strategy will be held Jan. 19 in Kelowna.

Scouts say this years’ fundraiser was the “biggest yet”

Scouters say they received a”tonne of community support” for fundraiser

Trial for man accused of beating teen into coma takes place in Kelowna

The Kamloops man accused of beating a teen back in 2016 will go to trial in Kelowna

Ethics watchdog clears finance minister on timing of 2015 stock sale

The federal ethics commissioner has cleared Finance Minister Bill Morneau of insinuations that he benefited from insider information

Canadian television actor Donnelly Rhodes dies at age 80

A news release from the talent agency Northern Exposure says Rhodes died at the Baillie House Hospice in Maple Ridge, B.C.

Gays marry in midnight wedding ceremonies across Australia

Same-sex couples married in midnight ceremonies across Australia on Tuesday after the last legal impediment to gay marriage expired.

China: Body found, tanker still on fire after sea collision

The U.S. Navy has joined the search for 32 crew members missing from the oil tanker that caught fire after colliding with a bulk freighter off China’s east coast

Trump gets a national anthem moment at football game

Most of the college football players remained in their locker rooms during the anthem

North Korea to join Olympics in South Korea as tensions ease

The rival Koreas took steps toward reducing their bitter animosity during rare talks Tuesday.

Trudeau ducks chatting about trip to Aga Khan’s island

Trudeau ducks, weaves over talking to committee about trip to Aga Khan’s island

Most Read