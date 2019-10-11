Salmon Arm events over Thanksgiving weekend

Get in the fall spirit with a cemetary tour on Sunday

Saturday, Oct, 12

Celebrate the Mall at Piccadilly 24th anniversary at 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This annual customer appreciation event will feature free cake, live entertainment, a children’s craft station, merchant in-store specials and more. For additional event information, call the administration office at 250-832-0441.

Downtown farmers market runs again this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Ross Street Plaza in downtown Salmon Arm. Shuswap vendors with plenty of variety of produce and local foods, as well as local artisan products, kids’ interactive tent, entertainment. Downtown live concert at Ross Street Plaza, from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Sunday, Oct. 13

Get into the fall spirit by walking among the spirits at a cemetery tour from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Mount Ida Cemetery. The tour is lead by R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum curator Deborah Chapman on a very special tour of the old section of the Mt. Ida Cemetery. Cost is $10 per person and is limited to 35 special ticket holders. To reserve your tickets, call the Village at 250-832-5243.

Ad some metal mayhem into your long-weekend at the Armstrong demolition derby from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the IPE Fairgrounds. Tickets for adults are $15, students and seniors get in for $10.

