Vernon bike thief strikes East Hill

A Vernon resident was shocked to find their high-end mountain bike stolen from their garage on Cavalier Drive.
The theft of the white and grey Pivot Firebird with orange accents was reported to Vernon North Okanagan RCMP April 8.
The owner believes the theft occured sometime overnight April 7.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Const. Brianna Nehring at 250-545-7171 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
