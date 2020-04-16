Vernon bike thief strikes East Hill

A grey and white Pivot Firebird mountain bike with orange accents was taken from a garage on Cavalier Drive in Vernon. The bike was reported stolen on April 8, 2020. (RCMP)

High-end mountain bike stolen from garage reported to police

A Vernon resident was shocked to find their high-end mountain bike stolen from their garage on Cavalier Drive.

The theft of the white and grey Pivot Firebird with orange accents was reported to Vernon North Okanagan RCMP April 8.

The owner believes the theft occured sometime overnight April 7.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Const. Brianna Nehring at 250-545-7171 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: COVID-19: $100 fines to curb abuse of landfill staff in North Okanagan

READ MORE: COVID-19: Okanagan firefighters await news on potential self-isolation house

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP