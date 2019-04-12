Vernon city council discretionary grant applications accepted

The City of Vernon hope to support the enhancement and preservation of a positive quality of life for all its residents. One means of achieving this goal is through the provision of grants to organizations that contribute to the general interest and advantage of the City.

The awarding of grants is solely within Council’s discretion; Council may deny any and all grant requests.

The City is accepting applications to the Council Discretionary Grant Program until Tuesday, April 30.

For more information about eligibility requirements or to access applications, please visit www.vernon.ca/government-services/mayor-council/council-discretionary-grants or visit Vernon City Hall for an application. Deadline for all grant submissions is 4 p.m. on April 30.

