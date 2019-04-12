Vernon city council discretionary grant applications accepted

Applications are accepted until 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30.

The City of Vernon hope to support the enhancement and preservation of a positive quality of life for all its residents. One means of achieving this goal is through the provision of grants to organizations that contribute to the general interest and advantage of the City.

The awarding of grants is solely within Council’s discretion; Council may deny any and all grant requests.

The City is accepting applications to the Council Discretionary Grant Program until Tuesday, April 30.

For more information about eligibility requirements or to access applications, please visit www.vernon.ca/government-services/mayor-council/council-discretionary-grants or visit Vernon City Hall for an application. Deadline for all grant submissions is 4 p.m. on April 30.

Related: Okanagan city receives funding to plan improvements to childcare services

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan son taken too soon

Just Posted

Vernon city council discretionary grant applications accepted

Applications are accepted until 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30.

Vernon RCMP seek car break-in stories

Police took to twitter April 11 hoping to hear from locals about their experiences and remind them how to keep vehicles safe.

Okanagan son taken too soon

24-year-old Vernon-raised Kelowna resident died suddenly

High profile Penticton Indian Band council member eyeing up federal politics

Joan Phillip is interested in MP Dan Albas’s seat.

Williamson, Vernon Vipers primed for PG

BC Hockey League final between Snakes and Spruce Kings starts Friday in Prince George

Foodie Friday: Egg-ceptional chocolate from Okanagan chocolatier

Penticton’s Accent Chocolate owners talk chocolate

Okanagan philanthropist shares journey of healing and hope

Penticton Youth Resource Centre fundraiser features guest speaker Tom Budd

Gin made from Okanagan ingredients to be offered at Kelowna restaurants

The Whole Truth, a gin made from the spirits of 20,000 Okanagan apples is at RauDZ Regional Table

Former Mormon fundamentalists testify in B.C. child bride trial

Crown witnesses describe the control that church leadership held over men, women and children

Canadians divided on banning handguns, assault-style firearms: consultation

Participants felt strongly that a ban would target law-abiding owners, rather than illicit firearms

District of Lake Country tackles dog poop

The district has more than 35 dispensers installed and 100 public garbage bins

Prowling Tiger: Woods in the hunt after opening Masters with a 70

Koepka, DeChambeau lead at 66; Canadian Conners in at 2-under

Popular Vernon auction funds help international projects

Monies from Kal Rotary Dream Auction earmarked for overseas use

All aboard? Researcher pitches Okanagan Valley zero emission railway

The project is currently in the research phase while investors wait for the business case

Most Read