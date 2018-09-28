Vernon council approves urban bees

Bylaw to be tweaked to allow beekeeping in a number of Vernon zones

Vernon council is abuzz over bees.

Council unanimously agreed to direct staff to draft zoning bylaw amendments to permit the keeping of bees in all agricultural and commercial zoning districts, and single- and two-family residential zoning districts, following an earlier presentation by current Vernon council candidate Dawn Tucker, who asked the city to change its bylaw to allow urban bees in all zones.

RELATED: Urban beekeeping in Vernon urged

“We should look at having them on apartment rooftops, too,” said Coun. Brian Quiring. “I see that all the time in Vancouver and other places.”

Tucker, a self-acclaimed “non-conforming, five-year urban beekeeper,” asked for the change, saying bees are important to North America as they pollinate flowers, which helps communities to enjoy flowers and gardens. She keeps six colonies of bees at her Vernon home.

“I’m very excited and I’m really happy the city is moving forward,” said Tucker. “We’ll come up with a good bylaw that will allow people of Vernon to keep bees. That’s what is most important. We’re looking at protecting pollenators, and allowing people to do a hobby that is widely recognized as able to be done in urban areas.”

RELATED: Vernon beekeeper concerned after spike of deaths in bee population


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
BC Conservation Officer Service helps injured Vernon swan

Just Posted

Vernon council approves urban bees

Bylaw to be tweaked to allow beekeeping in a number of Vernon zones

BC Conservation Officer Service helps injured Vernon swan

Hurt bird in Vernon captured and sent to B.C. Wildlife Park for assessment, recovery

Spallumcheen candidates tackle tough questions

All-candidates forum for Township of Spallumcheen draws 75 people to Armstrong’s Centennial Hall

Armstrong residents hope for golf carts on roadways

Delegations makes presentation proposing neighbourhood golf cart zone near Royal York Golf Course

Everything you need to know about Vernon’s Cultural Centre Referendum

On Oct. 20, Greater Vernon voters will be asked to decide whether they support borrowing up to $25 million for the purpose of constructing a new cultural centre in downtown Vernon.

Your weekend weather

Rain on the way for the weekend in the Okanagan Shuswap

Nearly 200 B.C. pastors launch anti-SOGI campaign

They call themselves the West Coast Christian Accord and are asking the province to pull the course.

First Armstrong carriage houses to be built

Three years after passing bylaw, Armstrong council approves first two carriage house applications

CN Police Service reminds public that trespassing on railway tracks is dangerous and illegal.

It is an offense to trespass on railway property and can result in a fine of $115.

Olympian in curling lead

$41,000 Prestige Hotels & Resorts Curling Classic

B.C. police chief says ‘work to do’ in wake of review of sex harassment complaints

Review follows investigation of inappropriate Twitter messages sent by former police chief

Update: Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination to go to full Senate

Judiciary Committee votes to send Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination to full Senate.

Fashion Fridays: Shop online like a pro

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. middle school vice-principal charged with child porn offences

Investigation began in July into Mike Haire, 38, of Abbotsford

Most Read