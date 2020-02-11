A Canada goose feeds on grass on the edge of Tulalip Bay. (file)

Vernon to add $15K to goose management

Councillors look to ban wildlife feeding within city limits

Although they are a proud Canadian icon, Canadian Geese can be a bit of a nightmare and the City of Vernon is prepared to step up its goose management program and look to ban wildlife feeding within city limits.

The often temperamental birds tend to leave behind quite a mess in parks and beaches and the large birds can be intimidating to guests, pets and ornithophobics.

Council approved the spending of $15,000 to increase the egg addling program in Vernon and has directed city staff to amend the Animal Control Bylaw to ban wildlife feeding within city limits.

The Okanagan Valley Goose Management Program’s egg addling involves the shaking of eggs or coating them with a food-grade corn oil within 14 days of incubation to render the eggs non-viable.

The process, which is supported by the U.S. Humane Society, ensures the eggs will not hatch and by the time mother goose realizes this, it’s generally too late in the year to reproduce.

The feeding wildlife ban sought is to be discussed at a future council meeting, but if approved, an educational and communications strategy will be implemented to inform the public of the bylaw change.

READ MORE: Vernon community radio station bid goes to public hearing

READ MORE: Vernon tennis player makes hit with maple syrup

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ten in a row for Vernon financial department

Just Posted

Vernon to add $15K to goose management

Councillors look to ban wildlife feeding within city limits

Vernon artist draws on Japan’s satori principles

Gallery Vertigo presents the work of Charley Hampton

Vernon community radio station bid goes to public hearing

Society confident licence will be granted and aiming to broadcast by fall

Vernon Mustangs set for Coca Cola Classic

49th annual Winter Carnival peewee hockey tournament features eight teams starting Thursday

Musical comedy plays on Carnival ’60s theme

Doesn’t Time Fly flashes back to 1969, from 2019, for a group of friends who roomed together

VIDEO: B.C. legislature pipeline protest camp disrupts throne speech ceremonies

Military parade, inspection by Lt. Governor Janet Austin cancelled

Man accidentally donates girlfriend’s 50 pairs of shoes to B.C. thrift store

Cassandra Converse has forgiven him, but she jokes that this Valentine’s Day better be pretty special

Baby with meningitis suffers stroke after being sent home from crowded B.C. emergency room

‘I thought once I got to the hospital, we’re safe,’ Maple Ridge mom says after infant nearly dies

John Horgan’s MLA office hit with red paint amid pipeline protests

‘Uphold UNDRIP,’ says sign glued to the window

CN Rail to shut down tracks in northern B.C. if pipeline blockade continues

Railway company has obtained court injunctions to remove both blockades and are working with RCMP

No plans to set up coronavirus quarantine site in B.C. – for now: health officials

Virus has killed more than 1,000 worldwide

Former West Kelowna teacher who sexually exploited student sentenced to two more years in prison

Bradley Furman, a former Mount Boucherie teacher, was sentenced to 38 months total

2010 Winter Olympics have led to a decade of Canadian confidence in sport

Canada aimed to win the most medals in 2010, and it won the most golds

B.C. couple on coronavirus-quarantined ship urge feds to step up

In limbo off Japan, Nigel Finch-Cole and spouse Patrick also make polite plea for Timmy’s coffee

Most Read