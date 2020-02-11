Vernon to add $15K to goose management

A Canada goose feeds on grass on the edge of Tulalip Bay. (file)

Although they are a proud Canadian icon, Canadian Geese can be a bit of a nightmare and the City of Vernon is prepared to step up its goose management program and look to ban wildlife feeding within city limits.

The often temperamental birds tend to leave behind quite a mess in parks and beaches and the large birds can be intimidating to guests, pets and ornithophobics.

Council approved the spending of $15,000 to increase the egg addling program in Vernon and has directed city staff to amend the Animal Control Bylaw to ban wildlife feeding within city limits.

The Okanagan Valley Goose Management Program’s egg addling involves the shaking of eggs or coating them with a food-grade corn oil within 14 days of incubation to render the eggs non-viable.

The process, which is supported by the U.S. Humane Society, ensures the eggs will not hatch and by the time mother goose realizes this, it’s generally too late in the year to reproduce.

The feeding wildlife ban sought is to be discussed at a future council meeting, but if approved, an educational and communications strategy will be implemented to inform the public of the bylaw change.

