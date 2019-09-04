The City of Vernon will be testing traffic signals at each intersection throughout the city starting Monday Sept. 9 until Oct. 18 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (File photo)

Vernon to test traffic lights starting next week

Starting Monday drivers are asked to watch for four-way flashing red lights indicating a signal test

The City of Vernon will be testing traffic signals at each of its intersections starting Monday, Sept. 9 until Oct. 18 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Before and after each test, the intersection will be placed into a four-way flash of red lights. At these times, the intersections should be treated as four-way stops.

The city reminds drivers to abide by all traffic laws, including at intersections with flashing lights.

