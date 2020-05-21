Sicamous Fire Chief Brett Ogino, Regina Forry, Mayor Terry Rysz, Gordon Mackie from the Sicamous Museum and Tomoaki Fujimura gathered to plant a Akebono cherry tree in the Main Street Landing park on Wednesday, May 20. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)
Video: Cherry tree planted in Sicamous to honour interned Japanese Canadians
By next spring, the Akebono cherry tree will be in bloom.
Local dignitaries and volunteers on projects aimed at drawing attention to the history of interned Japanese Canadians planted a powerful symbol in Sicamous on May 20.
The Akebono cherry tree planted in the Main Street Landing Park will bloom in spectacular fashion next spring; it will also help grow conversation around the unfair treatment suffered by the Japanese housed in camps along what is now the Trans-Canada Highway corridor.
