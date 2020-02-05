Weather woes force Sprott Shaw to cancel classes in Penticton

Sprott Shaw College in Penticton cancelled afternoon classes due to unsafe weather conditions. (Sprott Shaw College)

Sprott Shaw College cancelled its afternoon classes at the Penticton campus today due to “unsafe weather conditions.”

All classes starting at 1 p.m. or later are cancelled for the day. Sprott Shaw estimates this will affect approximately 25 students.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Penticton with 10-15 centimetres of snow expected throughout the day.

The campus will remain open to students and faculty but all afternoon classes will not take place. Morning classes were not cancelled.

The college expects all classes to be back in session tomorrow (Feb. 6) morning.

