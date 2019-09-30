Winter tires mandatory on most BC highways starting Tuesday

Winter is coming and so is winter tire season…

Starting tomorrow winter tires will be mandatory on most highways in British Columbia.

The provincial law takes effect on Oct. 1 and requires drivers to equip their vehicles with winter tires if they plan to travel on certain B.C. highways in the north, interior, south coast and on Vancouver Island.

Drivers operating vehicles without the right tires on designated B.C. highways could face a $121 fine.

READ MORE: Blast of winter weather expected to hit Rocky Mountains, interior B.C.

The rules come into effect a few days after several B.C. highways saw a significant amount of snowfall this past weekend.

What’s considered a winter tire?

Winter tires are marked with a symbol of a snowflake inside a three-peaked mountain placed on the sidewall of the tire.

Mud and snow tires, marked with an M+S symbol, also qualify as winter tires, though they are less effective than winter tires.

The ministry requires winter tires to have at least 3.5 millimetres of tread remaining. More info here.

ALSO READ: Orange Shirt Day sheds light on dark history of Canada’s residential schools

Know your route before you go:

Drivers are reminded to slow down, use caution and check DriveBC when travelling during winter months.

Natalia Cuevas Huaico
Social Media Co-ordinator/ Reporter, Black Press Media
Email me at Natalia.CuevasHuaico@blackpress.ca

Previous story
Helicopter lands in busy Vernon park

Just Posted

Helicopter lands in busy Vernon park

No need to worry, it was all in the name of education at the Emergency Services Showcase

Duplex fire in Lumby

Two occupants were unharmed after house fire

Vernon firefighters limit smoke damage to one condo unit

Pot left on stove believed to be culprit of smoke that forced condo evacuation Sunday afternoon

Vernon champ takes golf game to international level

Seven-consecutive time Vernon city junior golf champ Kendra Jones-Munk plays for Team Canada West

Okanagan Concert Guide for October and November

Live music acts such as Shinedown, Burton Cummings and City and Colour will play the Okanagan this fall

Support sought to ease childcare crisis near Vernon

Early Years Centre outside of Lumby opening delayed, leaving parents in a lurch

Okanagan search and rescue continues for overdue hunter

Gordon Solloway, 74, has been missing since Thursday

Historic hall was located at Peach Orchard Campground in Summerland

Ellison Hall was officially opened in October, 1911

Doughnut packs and a mysterious gun: Six facts about B.C.’s triple homicide, manhunt

Police released new details into the nationwide case of two Port Alberni men in final report

Winter tires mandatory on most BC highways starting Tuesday

Winter is coming and so is winter tire season…

Forever 21 fashion chain closing all Canadian stores in global restructuring

Up to 178 locations in the United States will also close

Morning Start: Do you remember which famous Hollywood star died 64 years ago?

Your morning start for Monday, September 30th, 2019

Scheer, Trudeau talk platforms, firearms in Toronto; Singh stays out west

Election season is ramping up for all the parties

Orange Shirt Day sheds light on dark history of Canada’s residential schools

Sept. 30 aims to remember the suffering of thousands of First Nations, Métis and Inuit children

Most Read