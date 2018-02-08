Panthers looking to finish second

Mark Imrich of the Okanagan Mission Huskies tries to block Jaden Parson of the VSS Panthers in senior boys basketball action at Vernon Secondary. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Leon Schenker sank 26 points as the host VSS Panthers stuffed the NorKam Saints 76-56 in Okanagan Valley Senior AAA Boys Basketball League play Tuesday night.

The Cats are fighting for second place in the league which would enable them to host the Valley playdowns since all the gyms in Kamloops will be used for the B.C. Winter Games. The South Kam Titans are currently in first place.

“The game was close for the beginning, however, Kamloops had only seven players due to sickness and that eventually took its toll,” said VSS head coach Glenn Garvie. “The Panthers pulled away leading 36-19 at the half. Everyone played significant minutes.”

Bradley Hladik topped the 20-point mark for the first time this season, with 22 for the Cats. Nathan Vasconcelos played well in the second half contributing six points and much needed rebounding. Owen Miller also played considerable minutes and played well.

Meanwhile, the Fulton Maroons ambushed the Seaton Sonics 95-39 in North Zone senior AA boys play.

Ike Olson collected 21 points and eight rebounds for Fulton, while Nate Banga flushed 22 points and 11 steals and Caden Doyle canned 21 points and seven boards

Fulton hosts the North Zone playdowns Tuesday and Wednesday. The Maroons open against the Revelstoke Avalanche, while Seaton will play the Pleasant Valley Saints.