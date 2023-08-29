VIDEO: A visit from the Stanley Cup draws a crowd

Six-month-old Marcelina had her picture taken, seated in the Stanley Cup, with her mom, Hailey Reid, from Abbotsford, and Aldergrove’s Shea Theodore, who had brought the trophy to his hometown on Tuesday, Aug. 29. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Las Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Shea Theodore posed with young Aldergrove hockey players and the Stanley Cup on Tuesday, Aug. 29. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) A family portrait with the Stanley Cup: (left to right) Shea Theodore’s dad Cam, mom Corinne, Theodore, wife Mariana, sister Alyssa, and brother-in-law Nolan, taken Aug. 29 at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre rink when the Las Vegas Golden Knights defenceman brought the Cup to his hometown of Aldergrove. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Brothers Keaton, 10 (right) and Colby, seven (left), from Aldergrove, showed off their Shea Theodore autographs outside the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre on Tuesday, Aug. 29. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Two young fans had their photo taken with Shea Theodore and the Stanley Cup at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre on Tuesday, Aug. 29. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

On Tuesday, Aug. 29, Shea Theodore brought the Stanley Cup home to Aldergrove, his home town in the Lower Mainland.

A lineup of people waiting for a chance to get a close-up look at the Cup and the player filled the parking lot of the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre, where Theodore posed for pictures on the ice rink with young players before the doors were opened to other fans.

One unofficial estimate put the number at more than 2,000.

Aldergrove's Shea Theodore brought the Stanley Cup home on Tuesday. Thousands lined up at the community centre for a chance to have a close-up look at the Cup and get his autograph. pic.twitter.com/u1PbzyV1HB — Langley Advance Times (@LangleyTimes) August 29, 2023

Near the front of the line was Colton Perchie from Aldergrove, who was wearing a Las Vegas Golden Knights jersey with Theodore’s name and number.

Perchie mentioned that he had played hockey with Theodore when he was in Grade 8, but didn’t want to talk too much about it.

“It’s not about me,” Perchie said.

“It’s Shea’s day.”

He was more than willing to talk about Theodore, however, calling him “our local hometown hero.”

“It’s pretty awesome and inspiring to see someone that achieved what every hockey player’s dream is,” Perchie commented.

“And for him to come to the community and make this day happen is even better.”

Inside, Theodore was gently correcting a reporter who suggested the ice rink in the community centre was familiar territory for the former Aldergrove Minor Hockey League player.

“Not this rink, I’d say, because they knocked the old arena down, but it’s still good to be back, and be back with the community here,” Theodore said.

Theodore got his start playing for the Aldergrove Minor Hockey Association (AMHA), turning down an officer to join a bigger organization so he could keep playing with his friends at the old arena, just two minutes from his home.

Asked what it was like to be coming back with a Stanley Cup, he called it “awesome.”

“It’s a dream of mine,” Theodore told the Langley Advance Times, and the fact it came true is something he hopes will encourage many of the young players who were lining up to have their pictures taken with him and the trophy.

“I feel like it’s a dream of a lot of these kids here.”

One picture taken with Theodore and the Cup was a family portrait – with his wife, Mariana, his parents, dad Cam, and mom Corinne, sister Alyssa and brother-in law Nolan.

”I’m just excited to be here, to see the smiles and everyone’s faces and spend some time in the community,” Theodore commented.

And brothers Keaton, 10 and Colby, seven, from Aldergrove, were both smiling as they emerged from the centre with Theodore’s autograph.

Keaton, said waiting patiently in the line-up was a challenge.

“I used more energy than I do in a whole day [to be calm],” Keaton estimated.

Each player on a Stanley Cup winning team is allowed to have a personal day with the cup at the place of their choosing, usually their hometown or where they grew up.

