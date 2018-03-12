Selena Wong, from Flower of Life Integrative Health.

4 ways to take control of your health this spring

Vernon medical cannabis clinic spreads wings to full scope of holistic health

Health and wellness means so much more than treating illness and injury. It’s about body, mind and spirit, and all that we need to be our best selves.

A progressive new Vernon health center aims to help you do just that this spring.

Flower of Life Integrative Health offers a multi-disciplinary approach to whole health and healing, where conscious, compassionate staff share a vast collective history in natural health care.

“There was a need for a wide range of holistic services,” explains CEO Selena Wong. “We were working with medical cannabis users who didn’t have access to the other necessary modalities to help them be well. Now we’re able to provide a holistic approach – emotionally, psychologically, physiologically and spiritually,” Selena says.

How can you support your health and wellness this spring?

Explore what you could do to be healthier: In-person and telemedicine consultations with a global network of medical and natural health care practitioners, herbalists, industry experts and counsellors can help you along the road to wellness. “Telemedicine allows people who can’t come into our physical space – perhaps they’re under palliative care at home or live elsewhere – access our services,” Selena explains, pointing to their inter-community license – from north of Kamloops to south of Oliver.

Try a new approach: If traditional medicine alone hasn’t offered everything you’d like, perhaps it’s time to consider adding something new. The center offers a wide variety of modalities, from reflexology and massage therapy to naturopathic medicine and medical cannabis prescriptions and products, says Wong, also a cannabis consultant along with Chief Operating Officer Carolyn Corrigan and Chief Technical Officer Stephen Symons.

Cannabis consultations for specific condition protocols, such as managing pain without psychoactivity or euphoria people may associate with cannabis, are also available.

Expand your knowledge: “Education comes first when making any decision about your health,” Wong notes, pointing to the center’s special events and speaker series. “Rather than telling people what to do, our approach really is empowering the individual with the knowledge to make their own decisions.

“It’s time to take your health into your own hand.”

Coming up March 24 and 25, Take back Your Power looks at the negative thought patterns, directed toward ourselves and others, and some different techniques to change them.

A monthly speaker series welcomes luminaries who share their knowledge about related subjects, such as pain management. Watch for details on the speaker series, scheduled for the first Wednesday of every month, and if you can’t make it in person, join them via Facebook Live.

Support your health: With its on-site apothecary stocked with supplements, herbs, teas and more, consider what might help support your body and spirit. “What makes us unique, really is the integrative approach and services that complement the medical cannabis and free medical cannabis prescriptions,” Wong says.

No referrals are necessary to explore Flower of Life Integrative Health and walk-ins are welcome, however all consultations and services are by appointment. Visit from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday at 105-4708 34th St., Vernon, or call 1-844-227-3223. You can also connect via Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

