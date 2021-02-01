5 reasons your career search just got easier

If you’re in the market for a job change, or are charting your education path with an eye to a future career, you’re in luck: Black Press Media brings you a virtual career and post-secondary education event to the Okanagan from March 1 to 5.

The virtual career and post-secondary event will showcase a full array of career and education opportunities.

“The number and diversity of participating organizations speaks to the necessity of Career Events in today’s job market space and Black Press Media is happy to host an event that matches job seekers with employers,” says Jennifer Wood, Black Press Media events coordinator.

“We really bring so much opportunity to the comfort of your own home – when it comes time to seek employment or education, people can see so many options in one place,” Wood says. “We also have a wide range of employers ready to hire and they find it a valuable experience to meet potential employees who would be a great fit for their company.”

So much to explore: One of 10 Black Press Media virtual career and post-secondary education events hosted around the province, from Vancouver Island to the Kootenays, discover more than 30 career and education possibilities hosted by representatives from post-secondary institutions such as Okanagan College, Okanagan Valley College of Massage Therapy and others, businesses of all sizes – BC Corrections, Interior Health, Community Living, Work BC locations, Securiguard – and so much more! So much to learn: A virtual career and education event is an educational experience all on its own. You can join from any device or web browser and interact with employers and representatives of educational institutes in live time. You will have the opportunity to ask questions and discover what the company or institute has to offer. Building connections: In a province with an already low unemployment rate, B.C.’s Labour Market Outlook anticipates more than 861,000 job openings over the next decade, three-quarters of which will require some post-secondary education or training. With educational institutions and employers hosting together prospective job-seekers will find the resources they need to make their career dreams a reality. Employer resources: With those kind of numbers, the Black Press Virtual Career and Post-Secondary Education events are just as vital for employers – a place they can focus on the potential job seekers, see how many people are searching for employment in their field, and are able to host throughout the entire Okanagan. It’s free to REGISTER! The Okanagan Virtual Career and Post-Secondary Education Event is free and easy to register when you visit Black Press Events.

Learn more about the Okanagan Career and Post-Secondary Education Event at our Facebook page, email events@blackpress.ca or call 1-855-678-7833 .

