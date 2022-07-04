5 Signs You’re Ready to Look for a Retirement Community

A retirement residence’s focus should be as much on hospitality and customer service as it is ensuring a safe and connected way of living.

By Andrew Trinder, Director of Operations, VRS Communities Seniors Living, Silver Springs (Vernon)

Unlike days of olde, retirement communities are no longer institutional settings, but instead provide a level of service more akin to a hotel experience.

Not-for-profit residences, like Silver Springs in Vernon, offer quality services for seniors, and operate in an environment which deeply cares about the individual.

Reasons for making the move are usually a combination of:

Feeling isolated at home and wanting more social engagements and shared activities Wanting relief from shopping, cooking and daily chores Lessening the administration commitments of life Mobility challenges in the home Requiring centralised care and 24/7 personnel

Like a hotel, the quality of these hospitality services, range of amenities and overall experience, can differ and is often reflected in the monthly living rates.

Touring a few seniors’ residences, like Silver Springs in Vernon, is a good way to find the best fit for you.

These non-profit residences offer fair-market rates and invest profits back into the seniors communities in which they serve.

Such a monumental change in your life requires time and research. Start by touring a few residences to find the best fit and make the right choice for you.

