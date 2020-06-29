5 summer strategies to save money and maintenance at home

Ted Fox Jr. and his family have lived in Vernon for six generations. For plumbing, heating, cooling, and electrical jobs, give Fox a call at 1-833-739-4569.

Summer is here, and the Okanagan’s intense heat is just around the corner. Is your home ready?

For more than 20 years, Fox & Sons has been a trusted name in the Vernon and area home service industry. From plumbing maintenance and repairs to heating and cooling services, and even electrical repairs and replacements, Fox does it all! Through quality workmanship, exceptional customer service, and competitive pricing, they’ve become an A+ company with accreditation from the Better Business Bureau.

Fox has grown over the years, but the home service company remains committed to quality service and customer satisfaction. With a few simple adjustments you can maintain your home and spend more time enjoying the summer sun.

Is your electrical system overloaded? Air conditioners need a lot of energy, and if your electrical system is strained or breaking, the increased demand could cause major problems. "Dimming or flickering lights and humming sounds throughout your house are early indicators of an overloaded electrical system," Fox says, and a great way to catch issues before a major breakdown.

Clean your air conditioner: Pollen and debris can lead to mechanical breakdowns, and even a thin layer of dust will reduce your air conditioner's efficiency. "Spraying your air conditioner down with a hose is a good place to start," Fox says, and professional cleaning goes even further. "Whenever we service a machine we'll use a biodegradable wash inside and out."

Gradual temperature adjustments: Air conditioners are designed to maintain cool temperatures, not blast cold air, so Fox recommends keeping your home temperature consistent. "The big challenge comes when you let the house warm up through the day and then drastically adjust the temperature at night. Your air conditioner has to cool down the furniture and walls that have absorbed heat through the day." As much as possible keep doors, windows and blinds closed and adjust the temperature a few degrees at a time.

Change your filter: "Having a clean filter is important year-round. It's something we repeat to home owners over and over, but it's really true," Fox says. If you're keeping windows closed to help your air conditioner, a clean filter is even more important. "I've seen filters so dirty they look like they're covered in carpet, and I've seen units with no filter at all, which means all that dust is blowing through your home."

Clear your drains: If you've struggled with a slow drain all winter, Fox can clear your pipes before water volumes increase this summer. Prepare your plumbing before hosting small summer gatherings. "We'll put a camera down your pipes to make sure everything's clear —it's amazing how many homeowners love to see that video!"

Fox serves the Vernon area from Lake Country to Sicamous and west to Kamloops. Visit foxandsons.ca/service-area to see a full service map.

For more home maintenance tips, visit foxandsons.ca or follow them on Facebook. Call 1-833-739-4569 to request service for plumbing, heating, cooling or electrical issues, or schedule a service online. has extra protocols in place to safely enter homes, so they’re here to help when you’re in need.

Home Improvement