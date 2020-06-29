Ted Fox Jr. and his family have lived in Vernon for six generations. For plumbing, heating, cooling, and electrical jobs, give Fox a call at 1-833-739-4569.

5 summer strategies to save money and maintenance at home

Vernon’s trusted plumbing, heating, cooling and electrical company since 1999!

Summer is here, and the Okanagan’s intense heat is just around the corner. Is your home ready?

For more than 20 years, Fox & Sons has been a trusted name in the Vernon and area home service industry. From plumbing maintenance and repairs to heating and cooling services, and even electrical repairs and replacements, Fox does it all! Through quality workmanship, exceptional customer service, and competitive pricing, they’ve become an A+ company with accreditation from the Better Business Bureau.

Fox has grown over the years, but the home service company remains committed to quality service and customer satisfaction. With a few simple adjustments you can maintain your home and spend more time enjoying the summer sun.

  • Is your electrical system overloaded? Air conditioners need a lot of energy, and if your electrical system is strained or breaking, the increased demand could cause major problems. “Dimming or flickering lights and humming sounds throughout your house are early indicators of an overloaded electrical system,” Fox says, and a great way to catch issues before a major breakdown.
  • Clean your air conditioner: Pollen and debris can lead to mechanical breakdowns, and even a thin layer of dust will reduce your air conditioner’s efficiency. “Spraying your air conditioner down with a hose is a good place to start,” Fox says, and professional cleaning goes even further. “Whenever we service a machine we’ll use a biodegradable wash inside and out.”
  • Gradual temperature adjustments: Air conditioners are designed to maintain cool temperatures, not blast cold air, so Fox recommends keeping your home temperature consistent. “The big challenge comes when you let the house warm up through the day and then drastically adjust the temperature at night. Your air conditioner has to cool down the furniture and walls that have absorbed heat through the day.” As much as possible keep doors, windows and blinds closed and adjust the temperature a few degrees at a time.
  • Change your filter: “Having a clean filter is important year-round. It’s something we repeat to home owners over and over, but it’s really true,” Fox says. If you’re keeping windows closed to help your air conditioner, a clean filter is even more important. “I’ve seen filters so dirty they look like they’re covered in carpet, and I’ve seen units with no filter at all, which means all that dust is blowing through your home.”
  • Clear your drains: If you’ve struggled with a slow drain all winter, Fox can clear your pipes before water volumes increase this summer. Prepare your plumbing before hosting small summer gatherings. “We’ll put a camera down your pipes to make sure everything’s clear —it’s amazing how many homeowners love to see that video!”

Fox serves the Vernon area from Lake Country to Sicamous and west to Kamloops. Visit foxandsons.ca/service-area to see a full service map.

For more home maintenance tips, visit foxandsons.ca or follow them on Facebook. Call 1-833-739-4569 to request service for plumbing, heating, cooling or electrical issues, or schedule a service online. has extra protocols in place to safely enter homes, so they’re here to help when you’re in need.

ac

Home Improvement

Just Posted

Vernon Paralympian calls it a career

Curt Minard, three-time Canadian Para snowboard cross champ and Paralympian, retires at 41

Vernon Vipers continue lineup rebuild

The 10th player recruited is named Third; Ayden Third joins Snakes’ Den from Regina

Vernon council to discuss zoning text amendment for future VSAR home

Vernon Search and Rescue has identified property on Silver Star Road as a potential new home base

More rain, more wind for Okanagan-Shuswap

Environment Canada calling for rain and wind Sunday, but a nice looking week lies ahead

North Westside residents can drop off household hazardous waste

Goods will be collected at North Westside Transfer Station Saturday, July 25, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

VIDEO: Motorcade procession memorializes B.C. pilot killed in military helicopter crash

Police-escorted procession brought Capt. Kevin Hagen’s remains to Saanich funeral home

Man taken into custody after multi-hour standoff in northern B.C.: RCMP

No injuries as a result of the police incident, RCMP say

Fort Langley principal apologizes as blackface picture re-surfaces 13 years later

As photo circulates on social media, district administrators agreeing it should never have happened

Household size, employment key factors in pandemic mental health among Canadians: survey

Educational levels did not play a large role

Advocates in Canadian cities call for community-led crisis intervention, not police

Officers have a high degree of discretion when it comes to using force, advocates say

Quiet Salish Sea gives scientists chance to study endangered killer whales

Noise levels have dropped by about 75%

‘Love is not cancelled’: B.C. wedding businesses prep for meagre summer season

Small, intimate ceremonies dominate this summer, with industry looking at a monster year in 2021

Safety is the new hospitality: A guide to summer travel during COVID-19

Any kind of travel comes with risks, experts say, so Canadians overcome by wanderlust need to take precautions

Alert issued after ‘multiple people’ with COVID-19 visit Vancouver strip club

Brandi’s Exotic Show Lounge has been temporarily closed

Most Read