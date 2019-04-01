5 ways to kickstart your new middle years activity routine

Men and women in Vernon have fun ways to get healthier and get more out of life

No matter what your age, fitness level or gender, there’s many ways to invest in your personal health at Soul Studio in Vernon.

If you’re in your 40s, 50s or 60s, do you find it difficult to maintain a fitness routine, or even stay as active as you’d like?

With all the recreation opportunities in Vernon, many women and men in your age group still find themselves so busy with work, family and other commitments that finding time to stay physically active can be tough.

But Sareena Nickoli, owner-operator of Soul Studio group fitness facility, says taking a first step toward active aging can make a world of difference to how you approach other areas of your life. She hears it often from people who have already started.

“They say, ‘I can’t believe how moving my body for a couple of weeks has made me feel better and have more energy,’” she says. “Being fit is more about being active than about being skinny.”

Little lifestyle changes make a big difference

Regularly keeping your body moving has been found to reduce such health challenges as depression, heart disease, high blood pressure and diabetes, Nickoli points out. Here’s some ways to get going:

Start slow and work your way up Not everyone can jump right into a high-intensity fitness class, Nickoli says. Getting your body moving can mean trying out a yoga class to improve your flexibility, or booking time with Soul Studio’s new personal trainer to get you ready for group fitness. Lessen depression or anxiety A Mayo Clinic study found that doing at least 30 minutes of exercise, three to five days a week, may significantly improve depression or anxiety symptoms. Even 10 to 15 minutes at a time can make a difference, while doing such cardio workouts as indoor cycling or Zumba can instantly improve your mood. Find an activity you enjoy and go for it! The mental and physical health benefits of exercise and activity come more easily when you’re doing activities you enjoy. Feel comfortable when you walk in The staff and instructors at Soul Studio make group fitness newcomers – men and women – and experienced people feel welcome and have a range of fun options to get you started. Try working out with your partner Doing an activity with your spouse or partner can make it more enjoyable, Nickoli says. “It’s nice to do something together and be active together. Some of our members between their 40s and 60s are now bringing their husbands to class.” Ask about the Buddy Pass or the First-Timers Package.

No matter what your age or fitness level, it’s never too late to start investing in yourself, she says. “We are here to be the first stop on your journey toward living a longer and healthier life.”

Find Soul Studio online at soulstudio.ca or drop by for a chat at their location on 43rd Avenue in Vernon. You can also follow them on Facebook.