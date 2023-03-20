Act now to prepare your home or business for the summer heat!

Okanagan HVAC expert shares how to choose the right system for your space

Having an air conditioning system installed in your home or business – before the next heat-wave – can be a life-saver. However, it’s important to figure out what kind of system will work best for your needs and your space.

Summers in the Okanagan have meant increasingly hot, humid weather in recent years. Having an air conditioning system installed in your home or business – before the next heat-wave – can be a life-saver.

“The weather is getting hotter each year, so a lot more people in the Okanagan – and all over B.C. – are thinking about having an air conditioning system installed,” says Vern Milani, President of Milani Plumbing Heating & Air Conditioning. “However, before having one installed, it’s important to figure out what kind of system will work best for your needs and your space.”

Milani installs and services all brands and types of air conditioning systems, including central A/C, heat pumps and conventional air conditioners.

“To start with, it depends what type of HVAC system you already have in your home,” Milani says. “If you have a furnace with a ducted system, you can have a single heat pump unit installed outdoors, and attached to your venting system.”

However, many homes and businesses are either not set up for a single-unit heat pump system, or it simply wouldn’t be practical for their needs, Milani points out.

“That’s where the ductless, mini-split systems come in,” Milani says. “These are the most popular type, with two or more smaller units mounted higher up on the walls, allowing you to control cooling in individual rooms. These are particularly appealing for businesses that are not set up for a ducted system. In fact, there are different types for home or business, with different height options for mounting if there are objects in the way.”

Discreet cassette heat pumps

Another option is a ‘cassette’ heat pump – a highly efficient unit that sits discreetly within the wall or ceiling.

“They’re often placed centrally in a room, allowing you to to control a room’s climate evenly by distributing cool air through multiple vents blowing in all directions,” Milani says. “They’re more practical for businesses with higher or suspended ceilings, as there’s enough space for installation. The fact that they’re inset into the ceiling or wall and look like a vent, also makes them aesthetically appealing.”

Rebates

For homeowners and businesses concerned about the cost of installing a heat pump system to cool their space this summer, Milani points to available rebates for heat pump installations, and for switching from gas appliances to electric.

“They do cost more to install than a conventional air conditioning system, but the combination of provincial government rebates available can total $11,000,” Milani says.

Family-owned and operated Milani Plumbing Heating & Air Conditioning’s team of factory-trained technicians has been providing reliable installation and service to homes in B.C. since 1956, for all brands of heat pump and air conditioning systems.

Learn more at kelowna.milani.ca or call 250-800-0000 or email customerservice@milani.ca for information or service.

KelownaPentictonSummerlandVernon