Assess your A/C now, to stay cool this summer!

“Now is the time to get your air conditioner tuned up and ready for summer,” says Ted Fox, owner of Fox Plumbing, Heating, Cooling and Electrical in Vernon. “Your unit may be functioning OK right now because temperatures are cooler, but that doesn’t guarantee it will be strong enough for the sustained heat of July and August.”

Just like an old car that’s great for short trips around town, but dies when you try to go on a long road trip over the mountains, your air conditioner can only handle so much.

“Your air conditioner needs to be the right size for your space. A small window unit is great for cooling one room, but if you ask it to cool an entire house when it’s 35 degrees, it’s likely to break down,” Fox says.

2 FREE ways to cool your house and avoid expensive repairs

Adjust temperatures gradually: “Air conditioners are meant to maintain cool temperatures, not blast cold air. Keep the thermostat constant, and don’t worry if the temperature climbs a bit throughout the day — it should catch up overnight,” Fox says.

Close windows and shades: Keep windows and shades closed in the summer, and open them at night when it's cool. "Your house soaks up heat during the day, and then your walls, furniture, and other contents will radiate heat at night. The less your air conditioner has to cool, the better."

Signs your air conditioner is struggling

Ice build-up: Ice on the surface or inside your air conditioner indicates that the unit is undersized for the space you’re trying to cool, or that it’s in need of repair. Call Fox for help diagnosing the issue. Lack of cool air: It’s pretty simple — if your A/C is unable to cool your space, it likely needs to be replaced. High energy bills: If you notice a spike in your energy bill, it may mean that your air conditioner is broken or leaking. Don’t forget to replace your air filter regularly to protect equipment and improve efficiency!

