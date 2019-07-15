At historic O’Keefe Ranch, this day was made for family fun

The campfire singalong at sunset with Rob Dinwoodie and the Open Range is part of the Friday night Cowboy Dinners that start this Friday (July 19) and run throughout the summer months at O’Keefe Ranch. The festivities also include a live stage show, a buffet dinner provided by the Ranch’s Cattlemen’s Club restaurant, roping demonstrations and stagecoach rides.

It’s not often you get to see the creation of a permanent work of art. You’ll be able to experience that and much more during the Family Fun Day, happening July 21 at historic O’Keefe Ranch near Vernon.

Kelly Davies, a.k.a “Kelly the Carver,” a chainsaw artist and multiple competition winner whose works are on display around the Okanagan and beyond, will transform a tree stump into an O’Keefe Ranch-themed bench, to be permanently installed at the top of the hill on the property.

“It’s a great day to not only see Kelly in action, but to come up for a pony ride, travel around the ranch in a stagecoach, play some old-fashioned games and enjoy many other fun family activities,” says Tim Gibson, the Ranch’s finance and marketing manager.

You’ll find all of the Ranch’s regular daily activities and historical displays open on the day as well, so get ready for a fun and busy day!

Bring your appetite to the Cowboy Dinners

Just ahead of Family Fun Day, this Friday night (July 19) marks the first Cowboy Dinner of the season at the Ranch, with a live western music and stage show, a buffet dinner, roping demonstrations, stagecoach rides and a campfire singalong. Rob Dinwoodie and the Open Range provide the music, while the Ranch’s Cattlemen’s Club restaurant will serve up the delicious chicken and pulled pork home-cooked meal.

You’re encouraged to purchase your tickets ahead of time for this week, or the Friday night Cowboy Dinner of your choice between now and Aug. 30.

Still room in summer classes

Join expert Brenda Giesbrecht on site July 20 for a primer on wool spinning (cost $20), great for beginners or those with some experience. Also July 20, Patrick McIvor hosts a parent-child blacksmith class, a perfect way to “bond” with your kids! ($30 per person). And if carving is more up your alley, Rick Wiebe will teach you how to turn a chunk of wood into a decorative spoon, July 27 (tools and materials provided; cost $75).

Hobby groups welcome newcomers

If you’re looking to get involved in a hands-on activity at the Ranch, a couple of groups based there are always looking for new members. The Spalumcheen Pioneer Power Club meets every Wednesday morning to work on restoring antique farm equipment, which is a major part of local ranching history. And the North Okanagan Model Railroad Association has its next info session coming up this Wednesday (July 17) at the Ranch.

For more information on special events or regular programs at the Ranch, visit okeeferanch.ca. You can also find great photo posts on their Instagram account.