Better Together: How community foundations add value to professional advisor relationships

Many financial planners find it challenging to build deep, personal relationships with their clients. Those who want to grow beyond transactional relationships often find deeper conversations with clients around their values, family dynamics, and emotional hopes for the future daunting. While talking about the numbers may be easy, talking about philanthropy and the connection to community can be daunting.

That’s exactly where the community foundation comes in. “We are partners in philanthropy,” explains Leanne Hammond, Executive Director of the Community Foundation of the North Okanagan. “With a balance of local charitable sector knowledge and relationship building comfort, we are well suited to help clients explore ideas, weigh options, and open up the world of philanthropy in a non-pressured neutral environment.”

Professional advisors from the finance, accounting and legal sectors all have unique relationships with their clients and a wealth of specialized knowledge in their fields; but many feel limited by time, experience, or comfort in engaging in a meaningful way with clients who are interested in learning more about charitable giving.

Is partnering with the Community Foundation right for your clients?

Here are some questions to help you decide:

Do I have clients who care deeply about the community?

Do they currently give to one or more charitable causes?

Are they interested in creating a personal or family legacy?

Do they want to make a difference but aren’t sure where to start?

Are they considering a private foundation, but are concerned about administrative costs and complexity?

Would they like to stay personally involved in the use of their charitable dollars?

Are they interested in teaching their children about charitable giving?

Do they want to receive maximum tax benefit for their charitable contributions?

Do they place a priority on sound financial management of their charitable contribution?

If you answered yes to any of these questions, then you and your clients would benefit from partnering with us at the Community Foundation of the North Okanagan, Hammond says.

“We support individuals, families, charitable organizations and businesses from all walks of life, economic backgrounds and charitable interests with one thing in common – a desire to make a difference in our communities today and leave a legacy for our communities tomorrow.”

To find out more please visit www.cfno.org and call Leanne Hammond at 250-542-8655 or email Leanne@cfno.org.

Charity and Donations