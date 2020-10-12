If there has ever been a time to take care of our communities, not is it, says Leanne Hammond, Executive Director of the Community Foundation of the North Okanagan, here with Herb Wong, CFNO Board Chair (left), and Andrew Chunillal, CEO, Community Foundations of Canada (right).

Better Together works

Community Foundation leverages support to deploy $600,000 for local charities

It’s been six months since we were sent home to weather the COVID-19 challenges by social distancing. For the team at the Community Foundation of the North Okanagan, it meant avoiding face-to-face contact in what is largely a face-to-face industry.

How this pandemic would impact philanthropy, the charitable sector, and the rest of the world was just beginning.

Six months later, we’ve emerged from lock-down with steps both forward and back.

We are adjusting to this new normal as best we can. As a Community Foundation, we pride ourselves on connecting donors who care with causes that matter. Our purpose is to enable the charitable sector to support community vitality.

If there has ever been a time to take care of our communities – NOW is it!

While COVID-19 has thrown obstacles into our path, it has also provided us with an opportunity to rise up and adapt to these challenges. It has afforded us the chance to collaborate, share knowledge, and re-think how we approach our mission.

We do this by working collaboratively with our donors, other funders and organizations that serve our community, including vulnerable populations throughout our region.

Without our BETTER TOGETHER FUND we would not have been able to serve our community during this challenging time. Government support programs have been equally important for the not-for-profit sector, and the leadership of Community Foundations of Canada has ensured that federal support has been mobilized by recognizing local needs, local knowledge and local decision making.

Together we have deployed over $600,000 throughout the North Okanagan!

We thank you for your support and encourage you to stay tuned by following us on Facebook and checking out our website for updates and specific programs.

Learn more at www.cfno.org. For more information, contact Leanne Hammond at 250-542-8655 or email Leanne@cfno.org.

