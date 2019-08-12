Calling all cowboys and kids: all-ages fun at the Ranch

There’s lots of family friendly activities happening Aug. 18 at historic O’Keefe Ranch during the final Family Fun Day of the summer.

Summer 2019 keeps rolling along at historic O’Keefe Ranch near Vernon, and you’re invited to pack up the gang and head to the next Family Fun Day on Sunday, Aug. 18.

Climb aboard a horse-drawn stagecoach for a ride around the Ranch, have fun playing old-fashioned games, enjoy a pony ride and take in more family-oriented activities throughout the day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

And if you haven’t visited in some time and want to dive into some local history, check out the Ranch’s regular daily activities and historical displays, all of which are open as well.

Here’s some other great activities to look forward to at O’Keefe Ranch:

Cowboy Dinners winding down soon If you’ve already enjoyed attending a Cowboy Dinner at the Ranch, or want to get in on the fun for a first time, tickets remain for the three Friday night gatherings remaining, Aug. 16, 23 and 30. “These dinners offer you a chance to experience part of the cowboy lifestyle, but in comfort,” says Tim Gibson, the Ranch’s finance and marketing manager.

You’ll experience a western music and stage show featuring Rob Dinwoodie and the Open Range, and gain insight into the history of cowboy songs and poetry from local historian/author Ken Mather. Dinner is a delicious chicken and pulled pork buffet provided by the Ranch’s Cattlemen’s Club restaurant, plus you’ll see roping demonstrations, enjoy stagecoach rides and wind up with a cozy campfire singalong.

Try out the new Cowboy Chair, enter to win Chainsaw artist Kelly Davies, a.k.a “Kelly the Carver” recently created a new permanent icon for the ranch out of a tree stump, the Cowboy Chair. This amazing piece of art is also functional and part of a new social media contest being run by the Ranch. have a picture taken of yourself in the chair – or take a selfie! – and post it on the O’Keefe Ranch Facebook page for a chance to win a gift basket.

Try something new in the Ranch’s adult programs The fun never ends at O’Keefe Ranch when it comes to fun education. On Aug. 17, Naomi De Ruiter from Birdsong Farm in Armstrong teaches you how to make mozzarella cheese ($65, call 250-542-7868 or email info@okeeferanch.ca to sign up). And Brenda Giesbrecht is back Aug. 21 offering a workshop on wool spinning (cost $20, details here).

If model trains or line dancing are more your speed, stop by the Ranch’s Greenhow Museum at 7 p.m. on Aug. 21 to hear from members of the North Okanagan Model Railway Association. And learn old-fashioned country line dancing from the experts on Aug. 22 from 1-3 p.m. (cost $20, includes Ranch admission, call Deirdre Holmwood at 250-542-7868 or email events@okeeferanch.ca to sign up).

For more information on special events or regular programs, visit okeeferanch.ca. And follow the fun at the Ranch on Instagram.