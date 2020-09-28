Campaign supports local literacy programs for young Vernon students

Donations to Raise-a-Reader made before Oct. 7 will be topped up by the initiative

A Vernon mom says not so long ago, her eight-year-old son was struggling to read.

“But now he checks out books from the library all the time,” says Trina Devine. “Right now, he’s on the Harry Potter series.”

Devine credits her son Evan’s success to the After School Reading Program offered by the Literacy Society of the North Okanagan in partnership with the Boys and Girls Club Okanagan. Evan attended the after-school program over the course of two school years.

It’s successes like these that the Vernon Morning Star wants to facilitate through the Raise-a-Reader campaign. Donations made during the campaign will benefit local children such as Evan by helping fund the programs of the Literacy Society of the North Okanagan.

The Postmedia Raise-a-Reader campaign is supported by the Province of British Columbia and Decoda Literacy Solutions Society. Donations will be “topped up” to help benefit community literacy throughout the province.

Wendy Aasen, Executive Director of the Literacy Society of the North Okanagan, says this year, more than ever, children and families need the support of the community to help fill the learning gaps created by the COVD-19 pandemic.

“We are doing our best to adapt our services to assist where we can,” says Aasen.

To help facilitate this support, the Society will offer a small-group blended program of reading and math led by educators and supported by volunteers for students in grades two to four who need extra support. As well, reading and math workshops will be offered to parents supporting their children.

Meanwhile, Devine says with the support of the Literacy Society, Evan’s reading skills have grown beyond her expectations.

“He now has a love, love, love for reading,” says Devine. “We used to read to him before bed, but now he’s reading before bed by himself.”

Any donations made to the Literacy Society of the North Okanagan by Oct. 7, will be topped up by the Raise-a-Reader campaign. You can find more information about the Society’s upcoming programs or volunteer opportunities on Facebook or sign up for their newsletter. You can donate here or find more options and information on their website.

EducationFamilies