When you’re a big NHL fan from Vancouver, it’s evident that you won’t miss out on a single game of the whole 2022-23 season! That said, one of the highly anticipated games this season that you can witness live is the Canucks vs Avalanche game! Taking place at Rogers Arena on January 5, 2023, this event will see a huge turn-up of spectators while showing their biggest support for their respective teams. If you want to be there, too, at the 18,910-seater arena, you don’t have to wait any longer to book your tickets for the Canucks vs Avalanche game!

Buy Canucks Vs Avalanche Tickets

(Find tickets for all games home and away)

Such a big event as this will be one of the highlights of this NHL season. That said, if you’re hoping to book cheap tickets for the game, the time is now to get your hands on them. If not, you might not be able to make it to Rogers Arena when the Canucks vs Avalanche game happens. So, if you want to secure your place at the arena, don’t hesitate to book your tickets at the earliest possible time.

Undoubtedly, attending the upcoming Canucks vs Avalanche game will be nerve-racking and intense to the core while also sending shivers down the spine! Given that this is a home game for the Vancouver Canucks, there’ll be even more pressure for the team to emerge victoriously. So, ensure that you don’t miss out on this big event at any cost, and book your tickets for Thursday, January 5, 2023, by any means.

Frequently Asked Questions About Canucks Vs Avalanche Tickets

How much are Canucks Vs Avalanche tickets?

The minimum price you can pay for Canucks vs Avalanche game tickets when it takes place on January 5, 2023, at Rogers Arena is $41. If you want to go for the bigger haul, you can book seats near center ice or glass seats for $465! All in all, the average price of tickets for this particular game is$150.

How to get cheap Canucks Vs Avalanche tickets?

You can secure cheap tickets for $41 when you want to attend the Canucks vs Avalanche game at Rogers Arena on January 5, 2023.

How to buy Canucks Vs Avalanche tickets?

In order to secure Canucks vs Avalanche tickets for January 5, 2023, at Rogers Arena, don’t forget to look up some of the best ticketing websites online.

Are Canucks Vs Avalanche tickets sold out at Rogers Arena?

There are plenty of tickets for the upcoming Canucks vs Avalanche game at Rogers Arena. That said, secure the best seats while you still have the chance by booking your tickets today.

Where is the Canucks Vs Avalanche Game located in Vancouver?

The Canucks vs Avalanche game will take place at 800 Griffiths Way in Vancouver, BC, which is the location for Rogers Arena, on Thursday, January 5, 2023.

What Is The Canucks Vs Avalanche Start Time In Vancouver?

The Canucks vs Avalanche game scheduled to be held in Vancouver at Rogers Arena will commence at 7 PM on Thursday, January 5, 2023.