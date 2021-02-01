Change gears this winter — ride your bike!

Register now for Winter GoByBike BC Day, and commit to going for a ride on Feb. 12!

Crisp, clean air. Winter’s quiet. Perfect day for a bike ride!

Registration is now open for Winter GoByBike Day, and the sooner you sign-up the better your chances of winning great prizes. This year’s event happens Feb. 12 across BC. Register now, and commit to riding your bike on Feb. 12!

Think winter cycling is absurd? You just need a few tips for a successful ride. GoByBike BC is sponsoring a free Winter Cycling Preparedness webinar, presented by Bike Victoria, to help prepare your mind, body, and equipment for winter cycling. Get tips on clothing, route-planning, bike equipment and more!

“Many cyclists say that winter is actually their favourite riding season — it just takes practice and preparation,” says Terri-Lynn Gifford, Provincial Program Manager of the GoByBike BC Society (formerly Bike to Work BC Society).

The lunch-and-learn webinar happens Feb. 12 at 12 p.m. PST. Find a link at gobybikebc.ca. Can’t make the webinar? Find other winter cycling tips at gobybikebc.ca/resources/winter-riding-resources.

“Our goal is to inspire people to try travelling by bike on Feb. 12,” Gifford says. “Once they try it, most people discover that it’s not only do-able, but really enjoyable!”

Feb. 12 is International Winter Bike Day

Hey British Columbia, ride a bike on Feb. 12! Here’s how to get involved:

Sign up today: If you’ve ridden with GoByBikeBC in the past, just log in to register at logmyride.gobybikebc.ca. If you’re a first-time rider, welcome! Create a free account and you’re registered to ride. Reach out to co-workers, friends, family, or classmates to sign up as a team, then compete against other teams across the province.

Grease your chain, charge your lights, polish your helmet, and pop a wheelie this winter — go ride a bike!

