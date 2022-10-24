Charity Van contest returns for another year of giving!

Investing in the community is at the forefront of the values Fox Plumbing, Heating, Cooling and Electrical stands for. They’re dedicated to building up the local community in the Thompson Okanagan Region through acts of service, donations and reputable business practices. Last year, they launched an exciting new venture to lead the way in helping our community: the Charity Van.

Not only did the charity van competition raise awareness for the important work that local charities are doing in our community, it also included generous donations from Fox to the winning charities.

“Figuring out which charity or non-profit would be the benefactor was the best part! We accepted nominations from across Thompson-Okanagan, set the field, built a bracket and hosted a fun head-to-head voting competition,” says Ted Fox, owner of Fox Plumbing, Heating, Cooling and Electrical.

The Fox social community along with the social communities of the nominees carried the voting week after week, and in the final round a team of Fox judges selected the winner. Runners up Vernon Homeless Outreach Team Association, Vernon Search & Rescue and Starfish Backpack Program each received a $500 donation from Fox, and North Okanagan Community Chaplaincy walked away with the grand prize: a cash donation, a Fox service van wrapped with their branding, and plenty of other perks throughout the year.

“Due to auto industry supply chain issues the Charity Van was unable to run for much of 2021, but we’re excited to continue the North Okanagan Community Chaplaincy van wrap in 2023, alongside this year’s new winner!” Fox says.

Wrap a van for a cause, 2023 edition!

The first charity van contest was such a feel-good success, Fox is doing it again! Nominations will open on Oct. 31, with members of the public encouraged to nominate a deserving charity in the Thompson Okanagan region. Fox will narrow the field to 32 charities, and then they’ll compete head-to-head, with voters like you selecting their favourites. Once again, the winning charity will receive a cash donation, plus their name and logo wrapped on a Fox service van.

“The van will travel throughout our service area, including Kamloops, Chase, Salmon Arm, Sicamous, Falkland, Vernon, Cherryville, Fintry, Lake Country and all points in between. It’s a great opportunity to spread the word about a good cause!” Fox says.

