Choosing furniture and appliances – not just about price and function!

The friendly staff at City Furniture and Appliances are ready to help you find items for your home that will make a difference in your life.

When choosing home furnishings and appliances, we don’t often consider just how much of a difference making the right choices can make in our lives.

Will this sofa fit our lifestyle? Is this right stove for all of our needs? How do I know which mattress will give me the best sleep?

At Vernon’s City Furniture & Appliances, their expert staff can help you make these important decisions based on who you are, and how you live.

“I like making things human,” says City Furniture’s Justin Sharma. “I truly enjoy the fact that we have a say in making a difference in peoples’ lives.”

Sharma points to the importance of sleep, and that when considering the right mattress, we need to understand the difference between firmness and support.

“A floor is very supportive, but since we spend a third of our lives sleeping, I wouldn’t sleep on the floor,” Sharma says. “With a mattress, the support layer is covered by different types of comfort layers to give the desired firmness, based on your own body.

“We do have a comfort guarantee, but our goal is to ensure you take your time in making a choice that’s right for you.”

When choosing home furnishings, Sharma stresses that we must also look beyond functionality, and think about how the items you choose will make your home feel.

“A dining room table isn’t only about eating,” Sharma says. “It’s a communal gathering place, where the family spends most of their time, getting together and sharing their lives.”

And what about appliances? For instance, when many of us think of a stove, we just think of a box in your kitchen for cooking food.

“The question is, what kind of food are you cooking?” Sharma says. “Culture, and the types of foods you’re cooking can make a real difference – would gas or electric work better for your needs? Even style is a consideration. It’s about finding the range that suits your lifestyle.”

At City Furniture and Appliances, they have a large volume in stock, meaning you can take advantage of great pricing and cash-and-carry shopping.

At City Furniture, they have a wide selection of mattresses, home furnishings and appliances all in one place – with the outstanding customer service of an independent local business.

“The fact that we’re a one-stop-shop for appliances, mattresses and furniture is a big advantage for our customers,” Sharma says. “You don’t have to deal with three different contacts, or pay three delivery fees – not a lot of independent dealers have that.

“We also keep a large volume in stock, which means we can give you the same price or better than other stores, while giving you the best chance to take it home right away, and personalized service to help you make the right choices for your home, and your life.”

Find out more on Facebook and Instagram before visiting their showroom at 5401 Anderson Way.

AppliancesHome FurnishingsVernon