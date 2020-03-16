City Excitement or Suburban Paradise? The Choice is yours!

Live where you love.

That’s the theme of this year’s Grand Prizes in BC Children’s Hospital’s Choices Lottery: win the draw and you can choose your very own dream home in your favourite location – South Surrey (Morgan Creek), Tsawwassen, downtown Kelowna, Squamish, Vancouver (Olympic Village), Courtenay (Crown Isle), or downtown Victoria.

Or, you can choose $2.2 million tax-free cash.

“This year’s grand prize packages are the best yet!” says Erin Cebula, Choices Lottery spokesperson. “The home located in Morgan Creek, South Surrey, is truly one of a kid. It is 6,225 square feet, with four bedrooms, two guests suites, seven bathrooms, and a double-car garage.”

And there’s more to this year’s biggest biggest prize, built by Red Tree Creative Homes, in one of the province’s finest and most serene golf course communities: it features a gym and yoga room, high-tech features, and elegant styling and design, a main floor bar and even a personal library office – plus a jaw-dropping walk-in closet. And it comes in a $2.9 million Grand Prize package.

So, it’s a true suburban oasis. Or live in the heart of outdoor recreation – in a 3,656 square-foot ‘Sea-to-Sky’ home in Squamish – or in sunny Tsawwassen, with a modern home steps away from Centennial Beach. There’s also the downtown Kelowna option, with a brand-new condo at ONE Water Street, an exciting luxury development with views spanning Okanagan Lake.

And there are two Vancouver Island options – a home at Crown Isle golf and resort community in Courtenay, or a unique townhome in downtown Victoria, steps form the Legislature and James Bay!

And last but not least, one of this year’s most popular Grand Prize homes is a 3-bedroom condo at Pinnacle on the Park – a terrific chance to own Vancouver real estate in the heart of Olympic Village, False Creek:

Help Kids Shine: By purchasing a Choices Lottery ticket, you’re helping shape the future of child health. As the only hospital in the province devoted exclusively to kids, over a million count on BC Children’s for care they often can’t get anywhere else. And thanks to your support, the hospital can improve their lives today and define the future of children’s health care for generations to come.

“Funds from Choices Lottery will make it possible for BC Children’s Hospital to expand and expedite critical research that will ultimately help to improve care of children, from babies to teens, across B.C. and the Yukon,” said Teri Nicholas, president and CEO of BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.

“Beyond treating sick and injured children, our ultimate vision is to keep them healthy through new treatments and enhanced care made possible through research. Lottery proceeds provide our research team with the support it needs to take its initiatives to the next level.”

You can order your Choices Lottery tickets at bcchildren.com – and if you order before Midnight, Thursday, March 26, you’ll get in the Early Bird Draw to win $350,000 in prizes!

Tickets start at 3 for $100, 6 for $175, 9 for $250, and 20 for $500. You can also order tickets for the 50/50 PLUS and Daily Cash PLUS extra games.



