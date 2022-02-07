Choices Lottery spokesperson Erin Cebula, in the living room of one of this year’s Grand Prize homes, in South Surrey.

City, sea, or suburbs? The choice could be yours!

All tickets purchased for the 2022 Choices Lottery support BC Children’s Hospital Foundation, and get you in to win a Grand Prize worth over $2.8 million.

Tickets for the 2022 Choices Lottery — in support of BC Children’s Hospital Foundation — are now on-sale. Not only that, but they’re almost already sold out!

When you order, you’re helping the Foundation in its quest to conquer childhood health. Every year, BC Children’s Hospital treats approximately 100,000 kids, many of them battling debilitating diseases and chronic conditions. And with your support, you’re helping provide research breakthroughs that will bring new hope to to children and families who need it most.

Of course, you’ll also get in to win some terrific prizes, including a Grand Prize draw with eight options to choose from – including $2.3 million tax-free cash, or home packages worth up to $2.8 million.

Win big and choose to live in White Rock, South Surrey, Kelowna, Vernon, Sooke, or Courtenay. Or, choose a brand-new 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom home in Vancouver’s exciting, growing, evolving Oakridge neighbourhood.

“This stunning sub-penthouse (at COCO) is over 1,600 sq. ft. of pure luxury, with a 634 sq. ft. deck,” says Erin Cebula, the Lottery’s spokesperson, in the video tour below. “And, everything is state-of-the-art with refined design and superior craftsmanship.

“This condo is truly next-level!”

Each year, Choices Lottery offers enough variety with their Grand Prizes to suit everyone’s dream lifestyle, whether that’s a home among the soothing Okanagan sun and rolling hills, an Island paradise, or the Lower Mainland.

City, sea, or suburbs… the choice is yours!

And, if none of this year’s home options move the needle, there’s the cash option instead: $2,300,000.

Your Choices Lottery purchase could be your ticket to becoming a multi-millionaire.

In addition to the Grand Prize Draw, there are Bonus and Early Bird draws for everyone who orders sooner, not later. And, you could win more with tickets for the Daily Cash PLUS and 50/50 PLUS extra games. (The 50/50 jackpot alone could reach a max of $2.3 million – and the winner takes half.)

Get your 2022 Choices Lottery tickets online at bcchildren.com or by phone at 604.692.2333 (or toll-free at 1.888.887.8771), or in-person at London Drugs or Save-On-Foods.

Tickets cost 3 for $100 / 6 for $175 / 9 for $250 / 20 for $500.

This 4,385 sq. ft. home in South Surrey’s Ocean Park Neighbourhood comes in a Grand Prize package worth over $2.8 million, with furnishings and a 2022 Tesla included.

Vernon food market helps you celebrate — and any reason will do!

