Clever like a fox! Smart home solutions increase energy efficiency

Have you ever seen a fox hunt prey in the snow? They patiently wait, listening, watching and sniffing for clues, then leap high in the air and pounce on mice burrowed deep in the snow.

Bargain hunters in the Okanagan have a similar approach, and now is the time to pounce on a great deal from Fox Plumbing, Heating, Cooling and Electrical.

It’s the Two-Fur Deal: receive a free furnace with purchase of a high efficient air conditioner!

“Old air conditioning units and old furnaces are much less energy efficient than new units, and the older they get the more prone they are to breakdowns,” says Fox owner, Ted Fox. “The best thing you can do for your home’s energy efficiency and long term cost savings is to keep up with maintenance. Investing in heating and cooling that’s the appropriate size for your space will help you avoid costly emergencies when the weather’s at its worst.”

Your Fox technician can also help you access all available rebates for extra savings.

Smart home, smart savings

“The biggest threat to most homes is water — it causes the most damage, most frequently,” Fox says.

In his own home, Fox has installed Flo by Moen, a smart home device that monitors your pipes for leaks. If a pipe is using more water than usual, you’ll receive a notification on your phone that there may be a leak. The smart technology can automatically shut off water, and gives you peace of mind when you’re away from home.

“We’ll likely get at least one more cold snap before winter’s done with us, and smart technology can help mitigate damage from frozen pipes.”

Every clever fox needs a cosy den, and Fox’s new partnership with Glow-Stone Lighting offers energy efficiency for both your home and your downtime. Have a Fox technician install weatherproof, year-round Architectural Lighting so you never have to climb the ladder to take down Christmas lights!

The quality led lights are built to last, and can be colour-adjusted to suit every season. For extra efficiency, link the lights to your smartphone to adjust brightness to your changing needs.

For home maintenance tips, exclusive offers and more information on the charity van, visit foxandsons.ca or follow them on Facebook. Call 1-833-793-4569 to request service for plumbing, heating, cooling or electrical issues, or schedule service online.

Home ImprovementOkanagan