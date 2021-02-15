Community Foundation committed to local partnerships

The Community Foundation of the North Okanagan has created a partnership of giving with Nixon Wegner LLP and SilverStar Mountain Resort by matching each other’s $10,000 donations for a total of $30,000 awarded to the Salvation Army House of Hope Foodbank.

When the folks at Nixon Wenger contacted the Community Foundation of the North Okanagan to see if there were any programs out there to match their upcoming $10,000 donation to the Salvation Army House of Hope Foodbank, they were pleasantly surprised to find out that not only could it be doubled, it could be TRIPLED!

SilverStar Mountain Resort was already in motion, putting together their own $10,000 donation from their SilverStar Play it Forward Fund, and according to Leanne Hammond, Executive Director at the Community Foundation of the North Okanagan, there was also a group of Foundation donors thinking along the same lines.

“When we realized this could be a triple play to benefit the Foodbank, we were thrilled. This past year has been especially tough for low-income families. There are many new stresses to manage and no one should have to make the choice of covering housing costs or purchasing food. But this is the reality for many.”

More than 1100 people are being assisted through the House of Hope Foodbank’s programs each month and one-third of those are children and youth under the age of 18. This donation will provide food and basic necessities to individuals and families experiencing food insecurity and is a much-needed boost for the food bank as they see more new faces seeking assistance.

As for the community foundation donors who contributed $10,000 of the total $30,000 donation, they are happy to stay quietly in the background helping leverage funding for those in need. Neil Thompson, Auxilary-Lieutenant of the Salvation Army House of Hope Foodbank, summed it up best when he said, “To see the community come together to support the needs of others and to make such a significant donation by combining their efforts is such an amazing and unexpected gift!”

As the community moves through the next stages of the pandemic and our attention turns to the challenges that come next, Community Foundation North Okanagan is committed to doing its part.

About Community Foundation North Okanagan

The Community Foundation of the North Okanagan is a grant making charitable organization, dedicated to improving the lives of people in our community. It brings together the financial resources of individuals, families, and businesses to support effective non-profits across the North Okanagan region. Over the past 44 years, it has proudly distributed over $7 million in grants, to help build stronger and more resilient communities.

For more information, contact Leanne Hammond, Executive Director, Community Foundation North Okanagan, at 250-542-8655, email Leanne@cfno.org or visit www.cfno.org

