Community Foundation distributes $1 million in grants

In 2020, the Community Foundation of the North Okanagan has distributed more than $1 million in grants to local charities.

The Community Foundation of the North Okanagan held its Annual Community Meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 1. For an organization that usually kicks off the Giving Season with an in-person reception, holding a virtual meeting on Zoom for donors was a new experience.

“There have been so many ‘virtual’ fundraising events recently for charities trying to adapt to the pandemic restrictions, we weren’t sure anyone would sign on to simply hear about our granting programs and financial results for the year,” explained Leanne Hammond, Executive Director for the community foundation. “We were pleasantly surprised to have over 80 people register to watch presentations by board and staff.”

As Herb Wong, the Foundation’s Board Chair, passed the baton to new leadership, he took great pleasure in announcing that, “In a year where we weren’t sure how we would be able to grant at all, we are delighted to announce that we have given out over $1 million in grants to charities doing valuable work here in the North Okanagan!”

By increasing the amount of flow-through funding available through their new BETTER TOGETHER FUND, as well as working collaboratively with other funders to increase funding for charities on the front lines of the COVID-19 response, the Foundation managed to significantly exceed the amount distributed in past years.

As incoming Board Chair Mike Nolan explained, “While COVID-19 has thrown obstacles into our path, it has also provided us with an opportunity to reflect and adapt to these challenges. It has forced us to re-think how we operate and has fostered flexibility and responsiveness to community needs that we hope will continue long after the pandemic is under control.”

Annette Sharkey stepped into the Vice-Chair position, and the group welcomed new board members Ryan Cucheron and Dominik Dlouhy.

Anyone who wants to watch the presentations and learn more about how the Community Foundation of the North Okanagan works to connect donors who care, with causes that matter is welcome to watch a recording of the session available on YouTube: https://youtu.be/RbnBWw1oQwI

Learn more at www.cfno.org. For more information, contact Leanne Hammond at 250-542-8655 or email Leanne@cfno.org.

