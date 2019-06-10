Convenience without the congestion: life on Vernon’s Turtle Mountain

Overlooking the city, lake or both, residents love the views from their Turtle Mountain homes outside Kelowna.

City living has a lot to offer. Still, it’s nice to be above the urban commotion – literally.

Jacob Kuiken is president of Everton Ridge Homes, home builder of the Turtle Mountain neighbourhood just outside Vernon.

“People absolutely love the quality of life,” says Kuiken, who hears regularly from delighted homebuyers. These he says, are his customers’ five favourite things about living on Turtle Mountain:

You can see forever: “The views are spectacular. Every home has a city view, a lake view or both.” All of the convenience, none of the congestion: “You’re a five-minute drive to downtown. Actually, half the time people prefer to walk. And you’re still less than half an hour from the airport.” Take a hike on the Grey Canal Historic Trail: “It’s a beautiful trail. You can walk into town, or you can hike up to the hump on top of Turtle Mountain. The view is 100 per cent 360 degrees: you can see the city, the lake, Silver Star, everything. It’s beautiful.” It’s a genuine neighbourhood. “We’re not just a development here, we’re a community. The people are great – a lot of professionals and some retired people.” It’s a good investment. “Homes here hold their value. We’ve had some residents sell, and they’ve all done well.”

Kuiken says the homes are as attractive as the neighbourhood. “The homes are well-constructed, open-concept living spaces,” he said.

“We have different styles, like ranchers with a walk-out basement; we have two-storeys with walk-outs, three bedroom family homes, and we have walkups, which are three storeys with three bedrooms on the upper floor.”

Every home allows for plenty of customization and personal touches, and the exterior design allows for individuality while maintaining a consistent esthetic.

It all adds up to more than a house, and more than an address.

“People love it here,” Kuiken says. “The quality of life is unmatched.”

