Farmstrong Cider: local, natural and hand-crafted

Cider makers guide the process from bough to bottle

Jeff Fried has restored an old barn on the Farmstrong Cider property to create a tasting room and a space for functions.

“If you wish to make an apple pie from scratch,” Carl Sagan once said, “you must first invent the universe.”

Halee and Jeff Fried can’t boast of inventing the universe, but their Farmstrong cider operation takes the idea of “from scratch” seriously. Their cider-making process doesn’t start with the juice, or the apples, or even the trees. They tend the very soil that their product ultimately comes from.

The couple bought a century-old farm near Armstrong in 2016, bringing 30 years of agriculture experience with them. Together with three of their four sons, they are realizing their dream of producing a high-quality local product — from scratch.

“Our goal is to surprise and delight you, inside the glass and out,” Halee said. “So a big part of what we’re trying to do at Farmstrong is connect people back to their roots.”

People always used to grow and make their own food, she said. Lately consumers have been showing more interest in how their food is grown, and the “craft” movement has taken firm hold in the beverage industry.

Halee says Farmstrong cider brings those trends together. “We see this as an opportunity to get people out to the farm and see how this process works,” she said. “When they come out they will see everything they’re buying in a bottle of cider.”

Farmstrong makes a sweet and a dry cider. Both are made from straight juice – it isn’t adjusted with water or sugar.

Halee describes the dry cider as a heritage style, with a slightly tannic mouth feel. The sweet cider is a good introduction to high-quality hand-crafted cider.

“We’re hoping our sweet cider serves as a gateway, to encourage people to try cider or to entice people that like a sweeter beverage to try a natural drink,” she said.

The sweet cider is sweetened with fresh juice after fermentation is complete. “It’s a simple process to make the cider, it’s just pure and natural and it’s in its own state,” Halee said.

Jeff has restored an old barn on the property to create a tasting room and a space for functions. Amid all the work of producing apples and making cider, the Frieds love receiving visitors and hosting their special events.

“We’re super approachable and super friendly, and we encourage people to ask questions,” Halee said.

 

Halee and Jeff Fried’s Farmstrong Cider Company is on a century-old farm near Armstrong and with three of their four sons, they’re realizing their dream of producing a high-quality local product — from scratch.

Comments are closed

Previous story
Your summer getaway needs some Hope!

Just Posted

Safety procedures followed in Vernon pool closure

Vernon Aquatic Centre evacuated Saturday following false alarm

Expect a smoggy and hot day in the Okanagan

Environment Canada issued both a heat warning and special air quality advisory

B.C. firefighters repeatedly impeded by recreational boaters on Okanagan Lake

The public has continually been urged to stay away from wildfires

Okanagan Mountain Park wildfire measured 1,370 hectares

Boaters are creating issues for BC Wildfire crews.

Enderby Anti-racism walk deemed a success by organizer

Tim Edwards organized the walk at the Splatsin Community Centre after seeing a racist sign near the Starlight Drive-In.

The 5th Annual Military Tattoo is in Vernon this weekend

The Okanagan Military Tattoo is ranked the largest Tattoo in Western Canada.

Lytton sets new record at 41.4 C, heat warnings in effect across B.C.

Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for much for the province today.

Trudeau expected at funeral today for victim of Toronto’s Danforth shooting

Reese Fallon, 18, was one of two people killed in the mass shooting in Toronto’s Greektown neighbourhood last Sunday, July 22.

What does Mueller have? Manafort trial offers glimpse

The trial of President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman will open this week with tales of lavish spending on properties and clothing.

California wildfires claim more lives; crews make progress

Thousands more fled their homes after wildfires surged near a small lake town in Northern California.

Dozens of wildfires out of control in Ontario

Ontario firefighters have been fighting the fires with the help of their counterparts from other provinces, as well as the United States and Mexico

CryptoKitties: Are blockchain Beanie Babies the future of e-commerce or a fad?

Some CryptoKitties have commanded six figures on the virtual market, and the B.C.-based company behind the project says it’s attracted more than US$12 million in investments.

April Wine ready to rock Peach Festival

April Wine plays the Penticton Peach Festival on Aug. 9

Glenfir Road wildfire, near Naramata, grows to 100 hectares

BC Wildfire reminds boaters to stay clear of helicopters and skimmers

Most Read

  • Farmstrong Cider: local, natural and hand-crafted

    Cider makers guide the process from bough to bottle