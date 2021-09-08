Find the right fit for your retirement lifestyle.

Five signs you’re ready to look for a retirement community

By Andrew Trinder, Director of Operations, VRS Communities Seniors Living, Silver Springs (Vernon)

Unlike days of olde, retirement communities are no longer institutional settings, but instead provide a level of service more akin to a hotel experience. Looking to leaders in the hospitality sector, a retirement residence’s focus should be as much on hospitality and customer service as it is on ensuring a safe and connected way of living. Reasons for making the move are usually a combination of:

  • Feeling isolated at home and wanting more social engagements and shared activities
  • Wanting relief from shopping, cooking and daily chores
  • Lessening the administration commitments of life
  • Mobility challenges in the home
  • Requiring centralized care and 24/7 personnel

Like a hotel, the quality of these hospitality services, range of amenities and overall experience, can differ and is often reflected in the monthly living rates. Although the seniors living industry is dominated by national and international companies, there are not-for-profit residences, that offer quality services for seniors and operate in an environment which deeply cares about the individual. These non-profit residences offer fair-market rates and invest profits back into the seniors communities in which they serve.

Such a monumental change in your life requires time and research. Start by touring a few residences to find the best fit and make the right choice for you.

For more resources on non-profit seniors living, visit https://www.vrs.org/seniors-communities/.

