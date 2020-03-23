FLEX-ible solutions for home sellers

Flex Realty Group offers full marketing and full exposure, says David Harper, CEO of Flex Realty Group in the Okanagan.

For David Harper, real estate should be about flexibility – the ability to tailor-make a sales plan to suit your home and your needs.

And that’s just a little bit different from the established model, says the co-founder and CEO of Flex Realty Group here in the Okanagan.

“After eight years running a discount commission real estate brokerage offering real estate services at 2%, we found that though we had a lot of activity early on, people questioned whether other agents would show our properties, and whether they’d receive full marketing and full MLS exposure,” Harper explains.

Enter the forward-thinking – and flexible – solution that works for buyers, sellers and real estate agents.

“Flex Realty Group is a brokerage that truly offers FULL marketing and FULL exposure,” Harper says. “We ensure sellers’ listings are seen by prospective buyers, and provide the flexibility for co-operation from all agents. This ensures showings and gives sellers the flexibility to save thousands in closing costs.”

Flex Realty Group isn’t new. “I loved their business model, their name and truthfully, they’re a lot like me,” Harper says of the Vermont-based brokerage. “They’re thinking ahead, they see the industry changing and want to offer something unique, something that sellers need and want: a full-service brokerage, with no cutting corners on service or marketing, but providing clients the flexibility to do it their way.”

Here’s How it Works…

The Flexible Listing Program offers the freedom to sell your home (and save money) however you want. The Flexible Listing Program allows for many different situations that may arise while selling your home, yet takes advantage of a full suite of marketing services and expert consultation.

Traditionally, agents lock clients into paying a set fee structure because that’s what the industry has always done. But often the marketing plan, property and conditions vary, which should allow sellers to get creative, save thousands and still get full market exposure.

After all, there are many ways to sell a property, but only one way to list.

That’s where Flex Realty Group is different. Sellers aren’t locked into any standard fee structure. The enjoy cutting-edge marketing strategies, including full exposure on MLS providers, that provide full service and faster sales at a lower cost!

“Sounds great but where do I start?”

If you’re looking to sell in the Okanagan this year, it’s time to get in touch. A Flex Realty Group Agent will provide a free, no-obligation assessment of your property and work out a marketing plan designed just for you.

Of course, properly pricing your home is just the start. Ensuring it shows as well as possible, and netting you the best price is what really sets their agents apart.

“We’re expert negotiators and take pride in constantly working on that side of the transaction,” Harper notes. “Our flexible listing program allows you to save money and sell your property YOUR way!”

