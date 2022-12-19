Fox shares the spotlight with 20 local charities improving our community

Voting is now open for their annual ‘Wrap a Van for a Cause’ program!

Voting is now open in the Fox Plumbing, Heating, Cooling and Electrical program to ‘Wrap a Van for a Cause!’ Nominations rolled in all November long as residents of the Okanagan put in a good word for their favourite charity or non-profit organization.

“It was so great to see so many people take the time to write kind words and nominate their favourite organizations,” says Ted Fox, owner of Fox Plumbing, Heating, Cooling and Electrical in Vernon.

The winning charity or non-profit organization will receive a cash donation from Fox, plus one of their service vans will be wrapped in the charity’s branding in 2023. The van will roll off the Fox lot on Mar. 1, 2023 and spend the year proudly advertising the charity as it travels to service calls and special events.

The inaugural run of the Charity Van program was a great success, with the North Okanagan Community Chaplaincy (NOCC) eventually crowned champion. Supply chain issues delayed the start of NOCC’s Charity Van year, so Fox decided to run both the 2022 and 2023 Charity Vans next year. The three runners up from this year’s program will all receive at $500 donation from Fox.

Voting opened Nov. 28, and Fox says the public support has been incredible.

“Last week, NexusBC Community Resource Centre won Round Five with an outstanding 2,231 votes, and then Pacific Assistance recorded an incredible 2,565 votes in their round. All of these charities and non-profits are doing excellent work to help our community, and it’s great to see them receiving this level of support,” Fox says.

Voting rounds continue every two days, with semi-finals from Jan. 4 – 11 and finals Jan. 12 – 14. Visit foxandsons.ca/charityvan to vote, and keep track of the winners on their Facebook page too!

This year’s nominees for the Fox ‘Wrap a Van for a Cause’ program:

Salvation Army House of Hope: Vernon’s only authorized food bank.

Vernon’s only authorized food bank. Venture Training: Supports adults with developmental disabilities with social, educational and vocational skill-building.

Supports adults with developmental disabilities with social, educational and vocational skill-building. Shuswap Paws Rescue Society: A small rescue group helping the most vulnerable of cats and dogs.

A small rescue group helping the most vulnerable of cats and dogs. North Okanagan Hospice Society: Supports people with palliative diagnoses, their families, and the bereaved.

Supports people with palliative diagnoses, their families, and the bereaved. Cops for Kids Charitable Foundation: Assisting children who have suffered a medical, physical or traumatic crisis in their young lives.

Assisting children who have suffered a medical, physical or traumatic crisis in their young lives. Kal Rotary Starfish Backpack Program: To address food insecurity in the greater Vernon area, the program provides a weekend backpack of non-perishable, easy-to-prepare meals to local children.

To address food insecurity in the greater Vernon area, the program provides a weekend backpack of non-perishable, easy-to-prepare meals to local children. Lake Country Health Society: Connects community members to the services they need, providing a hand-up for those who are facing challenges by organizing events, workshops and support groups.

Connects community members to the services they need, providing a hand-up for those who are facing challenges by organizing events, workshops and support groups. All Are Family Outreach Society: Has a goal to do whatever they can with their resources to help out anyone in need, from food to laundry sets to travel for medical care and more.

Has a goal to do whatever they can with their resources to help out anyone in need, from food to laundry sets to travel for medical care and more. North Valley Gymnastics Society – Vernon: After a devastating fire, the club is working to find a new permanent home for its gymnastics programs for all ages and skill levels.

After a devastating fire, the club is working to find a new permanent home for its gymnastics programs for all ages and skill levels. Pacific Assistance Dogs Society – Okanagan: Breeds, raises and trains fully certified assistance dogs right here in the Okanagan.

Breeds, raises and trains fully certified assistance dogs right here in the Okanagan. Turning Points Collaborative Society: Provides outreach, shelter services and housing options for vulnerable people experiencing, or at risk of experiencing, homelessness in the Okanagan.

Provides outreach, shelter services and housing options for vulnerable people experiencing, or at risk of experiencing, homelessness in the Okanagan. Upper Room Mission: Works to improve the lives of the poor, unsheltered and marginalized by providing food, clothing, a place of belonging and hope through the love of Jesus Christ.

Works to improve the lives of the poor, unsheltered and marginalized by providing food, clothing, a place of belonging and hope through the love of Jesus Christ. Animal Auxiliary Thrift Store/The Horse Protection Society of BC: Helps pet owners with vet bills, provides food hampers for both animals and their humans, and sends qualified teams to disaster areas for displaced pets.

Helps pet owners with vet bills, provides food hampers for both animals and their humans, and sends qualified teams to disaster areas for displaced pets. CMHA Vernon: Helps build mental health skills and resilience for individuals and their families.

Helps build mental health skills and resilience for individuals and their families. Allan Brooks Nature Centre: Displays and features a variety of nature-associated learning opportunities, information, activities and experiences.

Displays and features a variety of nature-associated learning opportunities, information, activities and experiences. NexusBC Community Resource Centre: Offers programs, projects and services that serve and support seniors, vulnerable adults, job seekers, newcomers to Canada, and volunteers.

Offers programs, projects and services that serve and support seniors, vulnerable adults, job seekers, newcomers to Canada, and volunteers. Sleep In Heavenly Peace – Vernon: A volunteer organization that builds beds for kids sleeping on the floor.

A volunteer organization that builds beds for kids sleeping on the floor. Jurassik Bark Senior & Special Needs Dog Rescue: We provide a safe haven, medical care, physical rehabilitation, rehoming, and support for the “underdogs” whose fate far too often ends in unnecessary euthanasia.

We provide a safe haven, medical care, physical rehabilitation, rehoming, and support for the “underdogs” whose fate far too often ends in unnecessary euthanasia. Kamloops BCSPCA: Serving sick, neglected, abused and homeless animals.

Serving sick, neglected, abused and homeless animals. Halina Activity Centre: Social, educational and recreational programs and themed events for Vernon residents and their guests aged 50 and over.

Learn more at foxandsons.ca/charityvan. For home maintenance tips and exclusive savings, visit foxandsons.ca or follow them on Facebook. Call 1-833-793-4569 to request service for plumbing, heating, cooling or electrical issues, or schedule service online.

