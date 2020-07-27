Stained-glass art and other projects offer opportunities for creative expression at Heaton Place. Others engage in the weekly sharing circle and other activities.

From isolation to safe socialization!

This Armstrong retirement residence is bustling with activity… two metres apart of course

Heaton Place Retirement Residence in Armstrong has gone through many changes in order to keep seniors safe during the COVID -19 pandemic. Life may have changed this spring, but residents are still able to interact with each other, connect with family, and engage in new activities.

“Our amazing team has come up with a variety of ways to fulfill the physical, spiritual and emotional needs of our seniors,” says Carrie O’Neill, Resident Relations Coordinator. “Our role these days is to ensure our residents are safe, supported, and engaged.”

When COVID-19 protocols first took effect residents had nutritious, healthy meals delivered to their suites, but now the physically distanced dining room is open for a shared dining experience.

“It’s delightful to hear the chatter and laughter in the dining room along with the new connections that are being made,” O’Neill says.

Live music, art classes, and exercising to the Irish Rovers

Heaton Place’s Activity Coordinator Francis Yasinski has come up with plenty of new programs that allow residents to socialize and learn new skills while staying safe.

“This morning there were several residents exercising to the Irish Rovers, and afterwards playing a game of Scattegories. This afternoon they’ll gather for bingo and enjoy a local musician play the violin in our beautiful courtyard,”Yasinski says. “Tomorrow they do some stained-glass art and then enjoy a cocktail or two during happy hour in the afternoon. Saturday is movie day and the list goes on and on!”

Heaton Place hosts a weekly sharing circle where residents meet to trade stories or discuss fun prompts, and on the calendar next week they’re looking forward to music circles, entertainment and a special brunch. For those hoping for a spiritual salve Heaton Place is fortunate to welcome the local Priest for a weekly church service, as well as Bible study for other denominations.

The Heaton Place courtyard is a quiet sanctuary where residents can enjoy one another’s company over a cup of coffee. Other outdoor gatherings happen at the front entrance, where families are welcome to pull up a chair with their loved ones.

“Overall, in a time such as this, we are pulling together to ensure those that reside at Heaton Place have their physical, emotional, spiritual, and social needs met!” O’Neill says.

Heaton Place is conducting COVID-safe move-ins and tours. If you are looking to move but haven’t quite worked out the details, this is the perfect time to reach out! Right now they’re offering $1000.00 towards moving costs. For a tour, call Carrie O’Neill at 250-546-3353 ext 506!

The Heaton Place courtyard is a great place to meet with neighbours outdoors and enjoy a cocktail at happy hour. Other outdoor gatherings happen at the front entrance, where families are welcome to pull up a chair with their loved ones.

Residents of Heaton Place enjoying some physically distanced exercise.

