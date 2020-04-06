The team at North Valley Law can provide you with a wide variety of legal help, from Wills and Estate Planning to Real Estate conveyancing. The firm has offices in Vernon and Enderby, for your convenience.

From Wills to Estate Planning: Now can be a perfect time to look after legal affairs

North Valley Law is open and ready to help you and your family get your legal affairs in order

Have you been putting off getting your affairs in order?

If you’re among the many people with more time available, this can be a perfect time to consider updating your Will, looking after Estate Planning for yourself or a family member, or appointing a Power of Attorney. Such forward-thinking actions can help avoid stress and family conflict down the road.

“Keeping these important legal documents up to date is the best way to make sure a person’s wishes are followed,” says Glaucia Jansevskis, a legal assistant with North Valley Law. “Otherwise it leaves open the possibility of people making decisions that don’t match what the person intended.”

Lawyer Leonard still on the job

The self-isolation, quarantines and social distancing have left many people in the North Okanagan sticking close to home, but North Valley Law lawyer Leonard Marriott and his team continue to offer a wide range of legal services from their offices in Vernon and Enderby.

Here’s a sample of the kind of help you can receive from the team:

  1. Wills and Estate planning – Does your Will need updating, or do you even have one? Everyone has assets of some kind and it’s good for family members to know who you’d like them to pass to after you’re gone. It’s a similar concept with Estate Planning. North Valley Law can show you how best to arrange your affairs so others will know your wishes and not have a large tax bill to play. Call for a free consultation!
  2. Power of Attorney/representation agreements – Leonard can walk you through your options for appointing people in advance to act on your behalf or for a family member, should they become unable to make their own decisions for health or other reasons.
  3. Probate/Estate work after the fact – When a family member passes and you need to sort out their affairs, North Valley Law can help you navigate the process. You can even line up this service in advance.
  4. Real Estate in all its forms – Residential and commercial property sales and transfers are still happening, and they all require legal paperwork to be completed and signed. Leonard and his team are experienced in many forms of real estate conveyancing, helping to streamline this process for you.
  5. Relationship changes – If you and a partner or spouse are looking to legally detail your assets and responsibilities for living together or getting married, or need a non-contested separation agreement drawn up and authorized, Leonard can help with those services as well.

Whichever North Valley Law office is closest to you, give them a call (Vernon – 250-260-4273 or Enderby – 778-443-0070), or visit lhmarriottlaw.com and click on Contact Us to request an appointment. You can also the firm on Facebook.

