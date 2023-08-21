Furnace maintenance checklist — and the benefits of getting it done early

What to check on your furnace, and when to consult a heating professional

Most of us understand the benefits of regular car maintenance, even we don’t always get the oil changed as often as that little window sticker says we should. We do that maintenance because it offers peace of mind, it keeps us safe, and can help prevent big repair bills.

For some reason, home maintenance doesn’t come as automatically to most people, even though it offers similar benefits.

“It’s a good idea to do annual inspections of your heating, cooling, plumbing and electrical systems, typically at a time of year when the system isn’t seeing heavy use. In the case of heating, that means now is the perfect time to schedule your annual check-up,” says Ted Fox, owner of Fox Plumbing, Heating, Cooling and Electrical in Vernon.

Doing a tune-up now means you’ll have full confidence in your heating unit when cold weather hits.

“Just like a car, your furnace may be able to limp along in moderate conditions. But when the weather gets really cold, you’re more likely to experience a break down. It’s like trying to drive a worn-out vehicle over one of the mountain passes — it’s too much stress, and you’re likely to end up calling a tow truck.”

DIY Furnace Maintenance Checklist

Clean or replace air filters: Dust is the enemy of all machinery, your furnace included. Did you know filters should be replaced every two to three months? “Some people don’t even know that a furnace has a filter. Our service technicians have seen some shockingly old filters absolutely covered in dust,” Fox says.

